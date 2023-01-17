Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday January 17th 2023
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. I will withdraw from presidential race if … — Obi
The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, said on Monday he would withdraw from the 2023 presidential race if his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, is found to be corrupt.Read more
2. Saraki blames APC for PDP G5 Govs’ agitation
A former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has blamed the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the travails plaguing the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over its zoning principle.Read more
3. IPOB disagrees with Kanu’s family over Soludo’s offer to stand surety for Biafran leader
Outlawed Igbo secessionist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has distanced itself from the stance of the family of its embattled leader, Nnamdi Kanu, over an offer made by Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, to the Nigerian government to stand as surety for its incarcerated leader, Nnamdi Kanu, if the government is willing to release him.Read more
4. No evidence Tinubu has health issues —Keyamo
The spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo, has slammed allegations about the ill-health of the party’s candidate, Bola Tinubu.Read more
5. Group tasks INEC on proper conduct of 2023 elections
A socio-political group, the Abuja School of Social and Political Thoughts (ASSPT), on Monday charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure the credible conduct of next month’s elections.Read more
READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, January 11, 2023
6. Stock market: N80.85bn lost to sell off in Chellarams, Royal Exchange
Investors lost N80.85 billion on Monday after the market valuation of the Nigerian stock exchange dropped to N28.52 trillion.Read more
7. Nigeria’s inflation rate hits 21.34%, food prices drop
Nigeria’s inflation rate slowed to 21.34% in the month of December 2022 from 21.47 percent in the previous month.Read more
8. Police rescues 4 kidnapped persons in Katsina
Police operatives in Katsina have rescued three kidnapped victims during raids on criminal hideouts in the state.Read more
9. Police arraigns journalist for alleged defamatory Facebook post in Bayelsa
Police on Monday arraigned a journalist, Nengi Owei-Ilagha, at the Federal High Court, Yenagoa, for alleged defamation of a member of the Police Community Relations Committee in Bayelsa State.Read more
10. Gov Bello imposes curfew on Niger community over violence
The Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello, has imposed a curfew in Lambata, Gurara local government area of the state over violence.Read more
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...