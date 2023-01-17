Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday January 17th 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. I will withdraw from presidential race if … — Obi

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, said on Monday he would withdraw from the 2023 presidential race if his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, is found to be corrupt.Read more

2. Saraki blames APC for PDP G5 Govs’ agitation

A former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has blamed the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the travails plaguing the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over its zoning principle.Read more

3. IPOB disagrees with Kanu’s family over Soludo’s offer to stand surety for Biafran leader

Outlawed Igbo secessionist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has distanced itself from the stance of the family of its embattled leader, Nnamdi Kanu, over an offer made by Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, to the Nigerian government to stand as surety for its incarcerated leader, Nnamdi Kanu, if the government is willing to release him.Read more

4. No evidence Tinubu has health issues —Keyamo

The spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo, has slammed allegations about the ill-health of the party’s candidate, Bola Tinubu.Read more

5. Group tasks INEC on proper conduct of 2023 elections

A socio-political group, the Abuja School of Social and Political Thoughts (ASSPT), on Monday charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure the credible conduct of next month’s elections.Read more

6. Stock market: N80.85bn lost to sell off in Chellarams, Royal Exchange

Investors lost N80.85 billion on Monday after the market valuation of the Nigerian stock exchange dropped to N28.52 trillion.Read more

7. Nigeria’s inflation rate hits 21.34%, food prices drop

Nigeria’s inflation rate slowed to 21.34% in the month of December 2022 from 21.47 percent in the previous month.Read more

8. Police rescues 4 kidnapped persons in Katsina

Police operatives in Katsina have rescued three kidnapped victims during raids on criminal hideouts in the state.Read more

9. Police arraigns journalist for alleged defamatory Facebook post in Bayelsa

Police on Monday arraigned a journalist, Nengi Owei-Ilagha, at the Federal High Court, Yenagoa, for alleged defamation of a member of the Police Community Relations Committee in Bayelsa State.Read more

10. Gov Bello imposes curfew on Niger community over violence

The Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello, has imposed a curfew in Lambata, Gurara local government area of the state over violence.Read more

