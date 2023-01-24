Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, January 24, 2023
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. Appeal Court orders APC to conduct fresh governorship primary in 11 Benue LGAs
The Court of Appeal, Makurdi, on Monday, ordered the All Progressive Congress (APC) to conduct a fresh governorship primary in 11 local government areas of Benue State.Read more
2. Ohanaeze faction places $50,000 bounty on Simon Ekpa, calls for his immediate arrest
A faction of the Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has placed a $50,000 bounty on Simon Ekpa, the self-styled disciple of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, over his (Ekpa’s) renewed sit-at-home order in the South-East.Read more
3. Confusion in Bauchi as APC rally ends abruptly, Buhari leaves in annoyance
The Presidential campaign flag off of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi ended in confusion as the President, Muhammadu Buhari could not speak to the crowd due to system failure.Read more
4. Delta highest, as nine oil-producing states earn N1.5trn in 3 years
Oil-producing states in Nigeria received a total of N1.5 trillion as 13 percent derivation funds between 2021 and 2022.Read more
5. Buhari to visit Senegal for international confab on agriculture
President Muhammadu Buhari is billed to travel to Senegal from Lagos on Tuesday to attend the 2nd edition of Dakar International Conference on Agriculture.Read more
6. Market cap rises by N34.32bn, as Japaul Gold, Unity Bank suffer low demands
Nigerian stock market ended trading with N28.68 trillion equity capitalisation on Monday, slightly above the N28.64 trillion recorded on Friday.Read more
7. Investors cut ties with GTBank, others amid CBN’s N1m sanctions threat
Investors are cutting ties with Access Bank, Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) and other firms in the Nigerian banking industry amid the threat of financial sanction from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) over the circulation of new naira.Read more
8. Fire guts Anambra foam depot
Fire on Monday gutted the Mata Foam Depot in Nodu Market, Okpuno, Anambra State.Read more
9. Police confirms killing of Imo local council administrator
The Imo State Police Command on Monday confirmed the killing of the sole administrator of Ideato North local government area of the state, Christopher Ohizu, by unknown gunmen.Read more
10. Iwobi to work under new manager as Everton sack Lampard
Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi will have to work under a new manager after Frank Lampard has been shown the door by Everton.Read more
