Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, January 3, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. 2023: Afenifere leader, Adebanjo, lauds Obasanjo’s endorsement of Obi, insists on power shift to S’East

The leader of the Pan-Yoruba sociopolitical group, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, on Monday, said failure to vote the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in the forthcoming election will land the country in trouble.Read more

2. Despite denial, Atiku’s aide, Shaibu, insists Tinubu met G-5 govs in London

Despite denials by the presidential flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu over a purported meeting with G5 governors in London, Phrank Shaibu, the Special Assistant on Public Communication to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has insisted there was a meeting.Read more

3. PDP crisis caused by Wike’s inordinate ambition —PCC spokesman

A spokesman for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Charles Aniagwu, has blamed the crisis in the party on the inordinate ambition of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.Read more

4. 2023: INEC allays electorates’ concerns over data theft, electoral fraud

Concerns amongst the electorates over a sabotage of the electoral process has been allayed by the Independent National Electoral Commission as the polls beckon.Read more

5. CAN warns politicians, church leaders, over 2023 polls in New Year message

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has told politicians that there is life after the 2023 general elections in the country, warning them to act responsibly as they work towards the elections.Read more

6. Stock market ends 2022 with 19.98% return

Nigeria’s equities market closed the year 2022 with a positive return of 19.98 percent.Read more

7. Interest on CBN’s N22.7tr loan to take 62% of Nigeria’s revenue – World Bank

The World Bank has revealed that about 62 percent of the Federal Government’s revenue would be gulped by debt owed to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in 2027.Read more

8. Gunmen reportedly attack ex-gov Ohakim’s convoy, kill 4 police officers in Imo

Gunmen reportedly attacked the convoy of former Imo State governor, Ikedi Ohakim, and killed some of his security aides on Monday evening.Read more

9. Fire razes four shops in Kano

Fire on Monday morning razed four shops along Airport Road in Fagge local government area of Kano State.Read more

10. Liverpool fall to stunning defeat at Brentford

Liverpool were stunned by Brentford in a thrilling Premier League game on Monday night as they missed a chance to edge closer to top four.Read more

