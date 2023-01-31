Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday January 31st 2023
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. Buhari alleges foreign countries behind Nigeria’s insecurity
President Muhamamdu Buhari on Monday alleged some foreign countries were behind Nigeria’s security challenges.Read more
2. No one will steal our mandate through the back door’, Adeleke tells supporters
Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has insisted on retaining the mandate following a Tribunal judgement sacking him as the governor of the state.Read more
3. PDP blames Tinubu for attack on Buhari’s convoy in Kano
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday condemned the attack on President Muhammadu Buhari by some hoodlums in Kano State.Read more
4. Nnamani, like G5 govs, rejects PDP over disregard for zoning, aligns with Tinubu
Like G5, ex-gov, Nnamani, says Atiku, Ayu reason he shunned PDP, aligned with Tinubu.Read more
5. Atiku a dishonest ethnic player unworthy of Northern votes —Keyamo
Spokesman for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Festus Keyamo, has taunted the former Vice President as an ethnic jingoist undeserving of support from northerners.Read more
6. NGX: Investors gain N272.3bn despite losses in Honeywell, UPDC, others
The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market rose to N28.95 trillion on Monday.Read more
7. CBN directs banks to pay customers with only N100, N50, N20, N10, N5 over the counter
Commercial banks will henceforth pay customers over-the-counter with N100, N50, N20, N10 and N5 notes regardless of how much a customer is withdrawing.Read more
8. Resident doctors shelve planned strike
The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) on Monday suspended its planned nationwide strike.Read more
9. NRC to resume Abuja-Kaduna railway train service, three days after suspension
Days after suspending service on the Abuja-Kaduna rail corridor, the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) stated that operation will resume on Tuesday.Read more
10. Iwobi gets new boss as Dyche replaces Lampard at Everton
Sean Dyche has taken over as manager at Premier League side Everton, replacing Frank Lampard who was shown the door last week.Read more
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...