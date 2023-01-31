Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday January 31st 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Buhari alleges foreign countries behind Nigeria’s insecurity

President Muhamamdu Buhari on Monday alleged some foreign countries were behind Nigeria’s security challenges.Read more

2. No one will steal our mandate through the back door’, Adeleke tells supporters

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has insisted on retaining the mandate following a Tribunal judgement sacking him as the governor of the state.Read more

3. PDP blames Tinubu for attack on Buhari’s convoy in Kano

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday condemned the attack on President Muhammadu Buhari by some hoodlums in Kano State.Read more

4. Nnamani, like G5 govs, rejects PDP over disregard for zoning, aligns with Tinubu

Like G5, ex-gov, Nnamani, says Atiku, Ayu reason he shunned PDP, aligned with Tinubu.Read more

5. Atiku a dishonest ethnic player unworthy of Northern votes —Keyamo

Spokesman for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Festus Keyamo, has taunted the former Vice President as an ethnic jingoist undeserving of support from northerners.Read more

6. NGX: Investors gain N272.3bn despite losses in Honeywell, UPDC, others

The equothersPublished 7 hours ago on January 30, 2023By Olalekan Fakoyejoity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market rose to N28.95 trillion on Monday.Read more

7. CBN directs banks to pay customers with only N100, N50, N20, N10, N5 over the counter

Commercial banks will henceforth pay customers over-the-counter with N100, N50, N20, N10 and N5 notes regardless of how much a customer is withdrawing.Read more

8. Resident doctors shelve planned strike

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) on Monday suspended its planned nationwide strike.Read more

9. NRC to resume Abuja-Kaduna railway train service, three days after suspension

Days after suspending service on the Abuja-Kaduna rail corridor, the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) stated that operation will resume on Tuesday.Read more

10. Iwobi gets new boss as Dyche replaces Lampard at Everton

Sean Dyche has taken over as manager at Premier League side Everton, replacing Frank Lampard who was shown the door last week.Read more

