Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday July 19th 2022
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. Oyo Assembly approves Lawal as new deputy Gov, right after it sacked Olaniyan
The Oyo State House of Assembly has approved the nomination of Adebayo Lawal as the new Deputy Governor of the state. Read more
2. Ekiti Gov, Fayemi, sacks all political aides ahead of leaving office
Outgoing Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has sacked all his political aides ahead of his leaving office and handing over to the governor-elect, Biodun Oyebanji, who won the June 19 governorship election in the state. Read more
3. APC chieftain blames Buhari for party’s defeat in Osun governorship poll
A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), John Mayaki, has blamed President Muhammadu Buhari for the party’s loss in the Osun State governorship election held on Saturday where incumbent Governor Adegboyega Oyetola was defeated by Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Read more
4. Delta Assembly begins review of 1999 Constitution
The Delta House of Assembly on Monday commenced legislative action on the review of the 1999 Constitution. Read more
5. NGX: Investors gain N60bn as UBA, Zenith Bank lead trades
The Nigerian capital market opened trading this week with a 0.2 percent rise in equity capitalization on Monday. Read more
6. Aero Contractors shut down flight operations as hike in price of aviation fuel lingers
Aero Contractors has shut down its flight operations over a challenging environment. Read more
7. Zamfara govt suspends Emir who turbanned notorious bandit leader
The Emir of Sabon Birnin Yandoto Emirate Council of Tsafe LGA of Zamfara State, Aliyu Garba Marafa, has been suspended by the state government for turbaning a notorious bandit leader, Adamu Aliero, making him the overall leader of the Fulanis in the emirate. Read more
8. Confusion in Imo community over murder of seven wedding guests
The killing of seven wedding guests in Awomama, Oru West Local Government Area of Imo State has thrown the community into confusion. Read more
9. Defence Headquarters claims troops killed 5 terrorists in Benue, Katsina
The Defence Headquarters claimed on Monday troops killed at least five terrorists during separate operations in Katsina and Benue States. Read more
10. Nine-woman Super Falcons lose to hosts Morocco on penalties in thrilling AWCON semifinal
Nigeria women’s senior football team, the Super Falcons have been defeated by hosts Morocco in a semifinal clash at the ongoing Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON). Read more
