Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday July 26th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Peter Obi should be in prison not contesting for Presidency —Asari-Dokubo

Former Niger Delta militant leader and founder of the now defunct Niger Delta People Volunteer Force (NDPVF), Mujahid Asari-Dokubo, has taken another swipe at the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, saying if Nigeria were to be a sane clime, the former Anambra State governor should be in jail instead of contesting for the Presidency. Read more

2. Falana explains legality of proposed NLC/ASUU solidarity strike against govt’s opposition

Femi Falana, SAN, a human rights campaigner, has argued that the strike called by the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, in support of the Academic Staff Union of Universities is not illegal as the Federal Government has asserted. Read more

3. Delegates who collected money at APC presidential primary regretting actions —Amaechi

Former Rivers State Governor and immediate past Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, says delegates at the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary election who collected monetary incentives are now regretting their actions. Read more

4. 2023: Umahi admits buying two nomination forms, explains why court disqualified him

The governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, has explained how he came about two nomination forms of the All Progressives Party (APC). Read more

5. INEC gives reason for omission of Labour Party governorship candidate, others in Ogun

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has explained why the name of the Labour Party’s governorship candidate in Ogun was missing from the list of candidates cleared for the 2023 elections. Read more

6. Nigeria’s capital market in a six-month low as investors lose N312.4bn to sell-off

The Nigerian capital market closed trading with a loss of N312.4 billion following the crash in equity capitalization by -1.11 percent on Monday. Read more

7. NNPC to sack 500 workers

Following the new status of the commercialized Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, about 500 staff have been earmarked to go. Read more

8. EFCC arrests 34 suspected internet fraudsters in Oyo

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 34 suspected internet fraudsters in Oyo State. Read more

9. Suspected terrorists reportedly ambush presidential guard troops, injure three soldiers

Gunmen suspected to be terrorists reportedly attacked members of the 7 Battalion, the Nigerian Army Guards Brigade and injured three soldiers in Abuja. Read more

10. Amusan breaks record with 100m hurdles gold at World Championships

Nigerian athlete, Tobi Amusan clinched the goal medal in the women’s 100m hurdles event at the 2022 World Athletics Championships. Read more

