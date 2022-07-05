Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, July 5th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. EKITI PDP: Fayose loses out as Olujimi’s close ally becomes substantive chairman

The control of the Ekiti State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may have slipped off the hands of former Governor Ayodele Fayose, as a close ally of Senator Biodun Olujimi, Alaba Agboola has taken over as the substantive chairman of the party in the state. Read more

2. Ex-NHIS chief, Yusuf, tackles US senators over move to blacklist Nigeria for alleged persecution of Christians

A former Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme, Prof. Usman Yusuf, on Monday disagreed with the United States Senators on the reported persecution of Christians in Nigeria. Read more

3. Security agents take over Bauchi Assembly as leadership crisis escalates

Security agents took over the Bauchi State House of Assembly complex as the leadership crisis rocking the parliament escalated on Monday. Read more

4. ’East can’t get Presidency, should choose between Biafra, SGF, Senate President —Igbokwe

The Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Drainage and Water Resources, Joe Igbokwe, has told leaders in the South-East to forget the idea of producing a President in 2023 and rather choose between achieving a Biafra Republic, or aspiring to get the position of a Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) or the Senate President. Read more

5. Ebonyi PDP suspends chairman for alleged misconduct

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State has suspended its Chairman, Mr. Tochukwu Okorie, for alleged gross misconduct. Read more

Read also: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, July 4th 2022

6. Investors lose N20.6bn amidst slump in Nigeria’s capital market

Investors in the Nigerian capital market on Monday lost N20.60 billion following the dip in equity capitalization by -0.07 percent at the close of the day’s business. Read more

7. Bank asset jumps to over N64.32tn

Nigerian banks’ total assets rose by N11.15 trillion in one year to N64.32tn as of the end of April. Read more

8. Lagos govt shuts Redeemer’s School after 5-year-old pupil drowns

The Lagos State government on Monday ordered the closure of Redeemer’s Nursery and Primary School in Ogba area of the state after a five-year-old pupil drowned in the facility. Read more

9. Suspected bandits abduct another Catholic priest in Kaduna

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Monday morning abducted a Catholic Priest of St. Charles Catholic church in Zambina, Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Emmanuel Silas. Read more

10. Super Falcons begin AWCON title defence with 2-1 defeat to S’Africa

Nigeria women’s senior football team, the Super Falcons have started their 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) campaign with a 2-1 defeat to Banyana Banyana of South Africa. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now