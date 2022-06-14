Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday June 14th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Tinubu says manifesto circulating online an incomplete document

Former Lagos State Governor and the 2023 presidential flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has denied a purported campaign manifesto circulating on the social media, saying the documents are fake as he is yet to release any for now. Read more

2. 2023: Okowa, Wike obvious options, but should Atiku opt for ‘dark horse’ as running mate?

The race for the 2023 presidential election has begun in earnest with the conclusion of the presidential primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the All Progressives Congress (APC), and those of the possible ‘third force’ platforms of Labour Party and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) which have thrown up the familiar contenders of Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso as candidates respectively. Read more

3. Group urges APC to shun temptation of Muslim-Muslim ticket

The National Stakeholders Forum of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday warned the party’s leadership against pairing the presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, with another Muslim in the 2023 election. Read more

4. ‘Reject Labour Party in 2023 elections,’ Umahi tells people of Ebonyi

The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, on Monday urged the people of the state to vote for All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general elections. Read more

5. IPOB accuses security agencies, Ebubeagu of abduction, organ trafficking

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Monday, accused Nigerian security personnel of colluding with Ebubeagu, a South-East security organisation, to kidnap Igbo youngsters in the region. Read more

6. Bitcoin holders lose $68bn amidst crypto asset’s dip in value

Bitcoin crashed below $25,000 on Monday evening as investors continued to take out their funds from the cryptocurrency market. Read more

7. Dangote refinery to convert crude oil to 8 value-added products

Details have emerged on how the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals (DPRP) will operate after completion. Read more

8. Nigerian govt orders Facebook, Twitter, others to delete harmful content, register with CAC

The Federal Government on Monday issued new regulations for Facebook, Twitter, and other social media platforms in Nigeria. Read more

9. Gunmen abduct Kwara Anglican Bishop, wife, driver, demand N50m ransom

Gunmen have kidnapped the Anglican Bishop of Jebba Diocese, Kwara State, Rt. Rev Oluwaseun Aderogba, alongside his wife and driver while travelling along the Oyo-Ogbomoso Expressway in Oyo State. Read more

10. Australia qualify for Qatar World Cup after beating Peru on penalties

Australia have secured their ticket to the 2022 FIFA World Cup billed to hold in Qatar between 21 November and 18 December this year. Read more

