Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, June 21st 2022

These top 10 stories from the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Court stops INEC from ending voter registration

The Federal High Court in Abuja has stopped the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from ending voter registration on 30 June 2022. Read more

2. Ex-gov Aliyu rules Peter Obi out of 2023 presidential race, tips him for 2027

Former Niger State Governor, Babangida Aliyu, on Monday cast doubt on the chances of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in the 2023 election. Read more

3. Rev Okotie returns, tells Atiku, Tinubu to step down for him in 2023

Perennial presidential contestant, Reverend Chris Okotie wants to throw his hat into the ring again in his quest to become president of Nigeria. Read more

4. Ex-Minister, Orubebe, who almost set Nigeria on fire in 2015 leaves PDP, unhappy party dumped zoning

A former minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godsday Orubebe, has resigned his membership from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Read more

5. Ekiti governor-elect, Oyebanji denies involvement in vote-buying

The Ekiti State Governor-elect, Biodun Oyebanji, on Monday dismissed claims by rival political parties that the All Progressives Congress (APC) was involved in vote- buying during the governorship election in Ekiti State. Read more

6. NGX: Union Bank, Dangote Cement among top losers as investors drop N550.6bn in 8 hours

The Nigerian capital market opened the week’s trading with a loss N550.6 billion following the crash in equity capitalization by 1.97 percent on Monday. Read more

7. World Bank condemns CBN policies, says they place Nigeria on fiscal time bomb

The World Bank has declared that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) policies are undermining the business environment within the country, placing Nigeria on a fiscal time bomb. Read more

8. Abductors of Kaduna church worshippers demand N100m ransom

Gunmen who abducted worshippers at Maranatha Baptist Church and St. Moses Catholic Church in Rubu community, Kajuru local government area of Kaduna State have demanded a N100 million ransom for the release of the victims. Read more

9. Police arrests four suspected armed robbers, accomplices in Oyo

Police operatives in Oyo State have arrested four suspected armed robbers and their accomplices in Ibadan, the state capital. Read more

10. Buhari directs NFF to hold election in September, amend statutes

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to immediately commence the process that will lead to holding new elections into its Executive Committee at the expiration of the current administration in September, 2022. Read more

