Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, June 28th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Buhari swears in Ariwoola as acting CJN

Justice Olukayade Ariwoola was on Monday sworn in as the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) by President Muhammadu Buhari. Read more

2. Ekweremadu sues NIMC, Immigration, demands supply of organ donor’s true age

The former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, and his wife, Beatrice, have filed a suit against the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) at the Federal High Court, Abuja, over the controversy surrounding the real age of an alleged organ donor, David Ukpo. Read more

3. 2023: Southern Middle Belt leaders slam PDP, NNPP, others for picking northern candidates

The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum (SMBLF) on Saturday blasted the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for picking a northerner as its 2023 presidential candidate. Read more

4. Judge’s absence stalls hearing in Saraki’s case against EFCC, others

The absence of Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, stalled the hearing in a suit filed by former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and others. Read more

5. Uzodimma grants unknown gunmen amnesty, gives 10-day window to surrender arms

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma, has granted amnesty to gunmen in the state, and also given them a 10-day ultimatum to surrender their arms. Read more

6. Investors make N140bn as Nigeria’s stock market maintains bullish run

The Nigerian capital market maintained its bullish run on Monday following the 0.49 percent rise in equity capitalisation at the close of the day’s trading. Read more

7. MultiChoice faces cash constraint in Nigeria, reduces funds in country’s market to $133m

South African cable tv company, MultiChoice Group, has revealed that its management is facing liquidity constraint in Nigeria, and has to retrieve the company’s funds at a greater cost from the country, which is its second largest market in Africa. Read more

8. 22 die in Katsina IDP camp

At least 22 people have died at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State. Read more

9. Police sergeant arrested for alleged murder in Benue

A police sergeant, James Aondona, has been arrested for the alleged murder of one Aondumba Terkula in Benue State. Read more

10. Super Falcons now in Morocco, to begin AWCON title defence July 4

Nigeria’s national women’s football team, the Super Falcons have on Tuesday landed in Rabat, Morocco for the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON). Read more

