Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, June 4, 2024
Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.
1. NLC explains why it shutdown national grid, says it won’t be intimidated
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has provided clarification on the decision to shut down the national grid, dismissing claims by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) that labour union members attacked workers at their facilities.Read more
2. Labour leaders meet with SGF, govt representatives amidst nationwide strike
Labour leaders, on Monday evening, arrived the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) for a closed-door meeting with government representatives, a highly placed source confirmed to our correspondent on Monday.Read more
3. Nigerian Army refutes claims of involvement in labour, SGF meeting
The Nigerian Army has denied allegations made by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) that soldiers surrounded the venue of the meeting between labour leaders and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).Read more
4. This govt does not care about you,’ Charly Boy reacts to AGF threats to jail striking workers
Veteran Nigerian entertainer, Charles Oputa popularly called Charly Boy, has reacted to a threat by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), that any worker that joins the indefinite strike called by the organised labour faces six months imprisonment.Read more
5. Labour, FG sign fresh agreement, strike may be called off
The Nigerian government and the labour unions have reached an agreement after their meeting on Monday night.Read more
READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, June 2, 2024
6. Tinubu’s aide chides labour for shutting down national grid
Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, has condemned the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), and other groups for shutting down the national grid, stating that they should be grateful for the country’s civilian regime that allows for freedom of expression.Read more
7. NDIC to pay N5m insured deposits to Heritage Bank customers
Following the revocation of the license of Heritage Bank by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Monday, the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has resolved to pay N5 million to each depositor of the bank.Read more
8. Nigeria to offer N1bn loan to large businesses at 9% interest rate
The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, said on Sunday the Federal Government is willing to provide up to N1 billion in credit facilities to large enterprises, including manufacturers, at a 9% interest rate.Read more
9. Anambra police launch investigation into vandalized Second Niger Bridge
A viral video has sparked concern over the vandalism of the Second Niger Bridge, with suspected vandals uprooting and stealing rail fittings. The video shows a man warning drivers to be cautious, especially at night, as the missing railings pose a danger.Read more
10. Chelsea appoint Enzo Maresca as manager
Chelsea have appointed Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca as their new boss following the departure of Mauricio Pochettino.Read more
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...