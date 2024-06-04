Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, June 4, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. NLC explains why it shutdown national grid, says it won’t be intimidated

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has provided clarification on the decision to shut down the national grid, dismissing claims by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) that labour union members attacked workers at their facilities.Read more

2. Labour leaders meet with SGF, govt representatives amidst nationwide strike

Labour leaders, on Monday evening, arrived the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) for a closed-door meeting with government representatives, a highly placed source confirmed to our correspondent on Monday.Read more

3. Nigerian Army refutes claims of involvement in labour, SGF meeting

The Nigerian Army has denied allegations made by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) that soldiers surrounded the venue of the meeting between labour leaders and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).Read more

4. This govt does not care about you,’ Charly Boy reacts to AGF threats to jail striking workers

Veteran Nigerian entertainer, Charles Oputa popularly called Charly Boy, has reacted to a threat by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), that any worker that joins the indefinite strike called by the organised labour faces six months imprisonment.Read more

5. Labour, FG sign fresh agreement, strike may be called off

The Nigerian government and the labour unions have reached an agreement after their meeting on Monday night.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, June 2, 2024

6. Tinubu’s aide chides labour for shutting down national grid

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, has condemned the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), and other groups for shutting down the national grid, stating that they should be grateful for the country’s civilian regime that allows for freedom of expression.Read more

7. NDIC to pay N5m insured deposits to Heritage Bank customers

Following the revocation of the license of Heritage Bank by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Monday, the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has resolved to pay N5 million to each depositor of the bank.Read more

8. Nigeria to offer N1bn loan to large businesses at 9% interest rate

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, said on Sunday the Federal Government is willing to provide up to N1 billion in credit facilities to large enterprises, including manufacturers, at a 9% interest rate.Read more

9. Anambra police launch investigation into vandalized Second Niger Bridge

A viral video has sparked concern over the vandalism of the Second Niger Bridge, with suspected vandals uprooting and stealing rail fittings. The video shows a man warning drivers to be cautious, especially at night, as the missing railings pose a danger.Read more

10. Chelsea appoint Enzo Maresca as manager

Chelsea have appointed Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca as their new boss following the departure of Mauricio Pochettino.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now