Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, June 6, 2023
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. NLC suspends planned fuel subsidy strike
The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has suspended the planned nationwide strike slated for Wednesday.Read more
2. Wike fuels rumour of APC switch with another visit to Tinubu
The immediate past governor of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Monday, visited President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.Read more
3. Court dismisses Keyamo’s suit against Atiku, fines ex-minister N10m
Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja on Monday, dismissed a suit filed by a former Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the February 25 election, Atiku Abubakar.Read more
4. Insecurity: Tinubu encourages security agents to share intelligence
President Bola Tinubu on Monday charged security agencies to share information in the fight against terrorism in the country.Read more
5. Court restrains EFCC, DSS from arresting ex-Gov Yari ahead of National Assembly inauguration
Justice Donatus Okorowo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, restrained the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from detaining former Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, for alleged corruption.Read more
READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, June 4, 2023
6. Yahaya Bello dissolves Kogi 7th Assembly
The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, on Monday, dissolved the State House of Assembly.
In his address at a valedictory session held in Lokoja, the governor cited relevant sections of the constitution to affirm that the Assembly was dissolved with immediate effect.Read more
7. Ignite Investments increase buyout price of Ardova shareholders
The majority shareholder in Ardova Plc, Ignite Investments & Commodities Limited, has increased the buyout price offered to minority investors in the oil company.Read more
8. NGX: Investors in Chams, Wapic, others lose N7.5bn in five hours
The value of investments in the Nigerian capital market crashed by 0.02 percent at the close of trading on Monday.Read more
9. Police arrests 4 suspects with human bones in Gombe
Police operatives in Gombe have arrested four suspects for alleged possession of human bones in the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, Mahid Abubakar, confirmed the news to journalists on Monday in Gombe.Read more
10. Seven people punished over racist behaviour towards Vinicius Jr
Seven people have received punishment for their racist behavior toward Brazilian player Vinicius Jr. of Real Madrid.Read more
