Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday June 7th 2022

1. Senator Lawan reportedly emerges APC consensus presidential candidate

Senator Ahmed Lawan has reportedly emerged as the All Progressives Congress (APC) consensus presidential candidate ahead of the party’s primary taking place in Abuja. Read more

2. In open letter, Fayose warns Tinubu of danger ahead in APC presidential race

The former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, on Monday warned the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, to tread carefully in his pursuit of the party’s presidential ticket. Read more

3. Ahead of primaries, former APC spokesman, Akpanudoedehe resigns from party

John James Akpanudoedehe, the former spoksman of the All Progressives Congress APC’s Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC, has left the party. Read more

4. Appeal Court stops National Assembly from imposing statutory delegates in APC primary

The Court of Appeal, Abuja, on Monday restrained the National Assembly from imposing the use of statutory delegates at the ongoing special convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Read more

5. PDP inaugurate 22-member committee to resolve election disputes in Bauchi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bauchi State on Monday inaugurated a 22-member committee to resolve disputes arising from the party primaries in the state. Read more

6. NGX: Ellah Lakes among top equities as investors pocket N96bn in 8 hours

Stock market gains N96.07 billion, as Ellah Lakes lead gainers list, Japaul Gold head losers. Read more

7. Threat to shareholders’ dividend, others place Union Bank, UAC Nigeria, GTCO on stocks-to-watch list this week

This week’s stocks to watch list consist of three firms with debt threatening their shareholders’ dividend, and another that’s entering a new market beyond its traditional service, while the last is about a takeover that puts a blurry picture on the entity’s future. Read more

8. Gunmen enforcing sit-at-home set ablaze Dangote Cement truck in Enugu

Criminals enforcing the sit-at-home order in the South-East on Monday burnt a fully-loaded truck belonging to Dangote Cement in Enugu State. Read more

9. Catholic priest abducted by suspected militia in Kogi

Gunmen suspected to be militia have reportedly abducted a Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Christopher Onotu, in Obangede, Okehi Local Government Area of Kogi State. Read more

10. Lagos, Oando to rollout electric mass transit buses

Lagos State Government in partnership with Oando subsidiary, Oando Clean Energy Limited (OCEL), will roll out electric mass transit buses in the state. Read more

