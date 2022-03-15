Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday March 15, 2022

These top 10 Nigerian stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. ‘You’re a serial betrayer, ungratefulness in your DNA,’ Wike bombs Obaseki

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Monday expressed regret that he supported his Edo State counterpart, Godwin Obaseki, in the September 2020 governorship election in the state. Read More

2. ‘ASUU demands have been met,’ Nigerian govt reacts to varsity lecturers’ extension of strike

The Federal Government claimed on Monday that all the demands of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) had been met. Read More

3. Kolawole, Oyebanji, Famuyibo, 13 others in as INEC releases list of candidates for Ekiti election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday released the final list of 16 candidates taking part in the June 18 governorship election in Ekiti State. Read More

4. Buhari approves allocation of houses to 1994 AFCON-winning Super Eagles members

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday approved the allocation of houses to the 22 members of the 1994 African Nations Cup-winning Super Eagles team captained by the late Stephen Keshi. Read More

5. Nigeria shuts three companies for alleged fraudulent activities

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has ordered the closure of three investment companies for alleged fraudulent activities. Read More

6. Investors start week with N4.7bn loss as Eterna, CWG drag Nigeria’s stock market down

Investors at the Nigerian capital market started the week with a marginal loss of N4.7 billion following the crash in equity capitalization by 0.0 percent on Monday. Read More

7. Police dismisses reports on planned strike by operatives

The Nigeria Police Force on Monday dismisses reports on planned strike by its operatives. Read More

8. Police arrests 11 suspected killers of Ogun monarch

Police operatives in Ogun have arrested 11 suspects over the murder of a traditional ruler, Adetola Olajide Ayinde, the Olu of Agodu town in Ifo area of the state. Read More

9. Man arraigned for 1.4m fraud in Lagos

The Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Friday, arraigned one Kolawole Adedayo Erinle alongside his firm, Rinde-Remdex Nigeria Limited before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of a Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos on an amended three-count charge bordering on conspiracy, retention of proceeds of criminal conduct, and obtaining money under false pretence to the tune of $1,410,000. Read More

10. Pochettino: We all deserved to be booed, not just Neymar and Messi

Paris Saint-Germain manager, Mauricio Pochettino has expressed his disappointment in the club’s fans over their behaviour during the team’s home league game on Sunday. Read More

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now