Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday March 29, 2022

These top 10 Nigerian stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Nigerian govt accuses opposition of threatening another ‘EndSARS’, spreading misinformation

The Federal Government on Monday accused the opposition of spreading calumny and misinformation capable of plunging the country into another crisis akin to the aftermath of the #EndSARS protests. Read More

2. Why I joined 2023 presidential race – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, said on Monday he would effectively tackle the country’s insecurity if elected as President in 2023. Read More

3. Emefiele finally addresses supporters, critics on 2023 presidential bid

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigerians (CBN) Godwin Emefiele has come out to address supporters, and also critics on his rumoured presidential ambition. Read More

4. Court threatens to dismiss N2.9bn fraud charges against Okorocha

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, threatened to strike out the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)’s case against former Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, over the commission’s inability to serve the defendant with the charges. Read More

5. Access Bank’s top director, Adeolu Bajomo, resigns after lender’s transformation into holding company

The Access Bank Plc Executive Director, Information Technology and Operations, Adeola Bajomo, has resigned from the position following the delisting of the lender from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX). Read More

6. Several feared dead as bandits bomb Abuja-Kaduna train

Several people were feared dead as suspected bandits on Monday night bombed the Abuja-Kaduna-bound train with 970 passengers on board. Read more

7. Court rejects bail application for Abba Kyari over drug-peddling charges

A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, declined to grant the bail application of suspended DCP Abba Kyari. Read More

8. N1.3BN FRAUD: Ex-NSTIF boss, Olejeme, allegedly slumps, trial adjourned to April 13

The trial of former Chairman of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) Dr. Ngozi Olejeme before Justice Maryam Hassan Aliyu of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Jabi Abuja could not continue today, because the defendant was said to have slumped at home today. Read More

9. 75 suspected ‘yahoo boys’ arrested in Owerri

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested 75 suspected internet fraudsters, popularly called yahoo boys in separate sting operations in Owerri, Imo State. Read More

10. ‘Jollof Derby’: Ghana’s Black Stars arrive Abuja for Super Eagles rematch

The Black Stars of Ghana have arrived Abuja, Nigeria for the second leg of the 2022 FIFA world Cup playoff against the Super Eagles of Nigeria. Read More

