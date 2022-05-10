Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday May 10th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Ex-President Jonathan joins 2023 race, as ‘group’ buys him N100m APC form

Ex-President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan may have dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), as a coalition of northern groups on Monday reportedly bought the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms valued at N100m to enable the former leader to run as president in the 2023 general elections. Read more

2. Orji Uzor Kalu withdraws from presidential race, drums support for Ahmad Lawan

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, a former governor of Abia State, has on Monday withdrawn from the 2023 Presidential race and has declared his support for Senate President Ahmad Lawan. Read more

3. Gov Umahi accuses Ebonyi PDP, senator, for masterminding shootings in name of IPOB

Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi has blamed the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), an unnamed Senator in the state as well as some officers of the Nigeria Police of carrying out shootings in the state in the name of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). Read more

4. Emefiele under fire over presidential bid, seeks Ozekhome’s counsel over legality

Godwin Emefiele, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria has reportedly sought legal counsel in order to seek a constitutional interpretation on his non-resignation while pursuing a political interests, despite public rejection of his claimed presidential ambition ahead of the 2023 elections. Read more

5. 1999 Constitution serves politicians, not Nigerians —Robert Clarke

A renowned Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Robert Clarke has slammed the existence of the 1999 Constitution as the cause of the issues bedevilling the country. Read more

6. Nigerian shareholders’ bourse investment grows N521.56bn strong amid bulls dominance

The Nigerian stock market remains in a bullish position, as it continued in an upward trajectory on Monday, following a growth of 1.89% in market value. Read more

7. ASUU extends strike by 12 weeks

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has announced that it would continue its ongoing strike action which has paralyzed academic activities in the nation’s universities by another 12 weeks. Read more

8. Cocoa farmers in Ondo protest alleged sale of farmland to Chinese company

Cocoa farmers in Ofosu, Idanre Local Government area of Ondo State, on Monday protested against alleged sale of their farmland to a Chinese company by the state government. Read more

9. Zamfara, Sokoto presented no candidate for 2022 WASSCE, says WAEC

All states in Nigeria presented public school candidates for the forthcoming May-June 2022 West African Senior School Examinations (WASSCE), except Zamfara and Sokoto states. Read more

10. FIFA orders Nigeria to pay Rohr N157million for ‘breach of contract’

World football governing body, FIFA has ordered the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to pay former Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr the sum of $377,879.46, around N156,933,339.738. Read more

