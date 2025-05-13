Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, May 13

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country today.

1. ‘Nobody is above Nigerian law,’ EFCC promises to arrest Tompolo for abusing the naira

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has responded to calls by Nigerians for the arrest and prosecution of a former Niger Delta militant leader, Chief Government Ekpemupolo aka Tompolo, for spraying the Naira notes at a recent event in the region.Read more

2. Wike to Fubara: Opt out, if your spirit has left Rivers Government House

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has told the suspended Rivers State Governor, Siminilayi Fubara, he should not go back to the state’s government at the end of his six months suspension since his spirit has already left the office.Read more

3. UK reassures Nigeria of strong bilateral ties amid immigration overhaul

In the wake of the UK’s newly unveiled Immigration White Paper, the British High Commission in Nigeria has moved to reassure Nigerians that the longstanding and valued relationship between both nations remains firm, despite upcoming changes to the UK’s migration policies.Read more

4. JAMB to review 2025 UTME results following complaints of technical hitches

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) will review the results of the just concluded 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) following complaints of technical hitches by the candidates.Read more

5. Saraki heads 7-member PDP reconciliation committee

The Peoples Democratic Party Governors Forum on Sunday night named former Senate President Bukola Saraki as the head of a seven-member reconciliation committee.Read more

READ ALSO: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, May 7

6. At 99, Afenifere leader Pa Fasoranti declares Nigeria on path to greatness

As he marked his 99th birthday on Monday, Afenifere leader and elder statesman Pa Reuben Fasoranti delivered a message of hope, declaring that Nigeria is firmly on the road to transformation and will soon become a nation its citizens will take pride in.Read more

7. Group calls for probe of alleged diversion of $3.4bn IMF Covid-19 loan

A group, Alliance on Surviving COVID-19 and Beyond (ASCAB), a coalition of 70 labour and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to investigate the alleged diversion of Nigeria’s $3.4 billion COVID-19 loan.Read more

8. UK shuts door on overseas care worker visas in sweeping immigration overhaul

In a landmark shift aimed at slashing migration numbers, the United Kingdom has officially ended international recruitment for social care roles, unveiling a comprehensive immigration reset that dramatically redefines the country’s approach to labour mobility.Read more

9. Witness details how ex-Accountant General diverted N868m through fronts

A Federal High Court in Maitama, Abuja, has heard how Chukwunyere Nwabuoku, the former Acting Accountant General of the Federation, allegedly orchestrated the diversion of over ₦868 million from the Federal Ministry of Defence using fictitious companies and a network of cash transactions.Read more

10. Flying Eagles beat Senegal on penalties to qualify for U-20 World Cup

Flying Eagles of Nigeria have advanced to the semifinal of the ongoing U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after beating Senegal on penalties.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now