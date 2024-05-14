Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.
1. Tinubu orders MDAs to buy only CNG vehicles
President Bola Tinubu on Monday issued a directive to all government ministries, departments and agencies to end the purchase of petrol-powered vehicles and go for compressed natural gas (CNG)-powered vehicles.Read more
2. Obi visits Atiku, Lamido, Saraki in their Abuja homes
The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, on Monday, visited visited former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki and former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido in their Abuja homes.Read more
3. IPOB warns Nigerian govt against citing foreign military base in South-East
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Monday warned the Federal Government any plan to establish a military base in the South-East would be met with stiff resistance.Read more
4. Two Chinese, 30 others arrested by Oyo govt for illegal mining
Oyo State Government, on Monday, said it has arrested 32 illegal miners, including two Chinese nationals over activities of illegal miners at Sooro market in Kishi, Irepo Local Government Area of the state.Read more
5. Fubara goes for the jugular, vows to set up probe panel into governance in Rivers
Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has taken the crisis rocking the state a notche higher, as he vowed, on Monday, to set up a panel of inquiry to look into the affairs of governance in the state.Read more
6. Tribunal reserves judgment in Kogi gov election dispute
The Kogi State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, sitting in Abuja on Monday, reserved judgment in the petition filed by the Social Democratic Party and its governorship candidate, Murtala Ajaka, against the election victory of Governor Usman Ododo.Read more
7. MPC will do anything necessary to tame inflation, says Cardoso
Olayemi Cardoso, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, has disclosed that members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will do whatever is necessary” to keep soaring inflation in check.Read more
8. Customs, Chinese counterpart sign MoU to enhance economic growth
The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China (GACC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster bilateral relationship between the two countries.Read more
9. China moves to gather samples from moon’s unexplored areas
China has moved to become the first country on Earth to retrieve samples from moon’s previously unexplored areas using an unmanned spacecraft.Read more
10. Sports Minister hails NFF for appointing local coach for S’Eagles
Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Owan Enoh on Monday praised the leadership of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for settling for an indigenous Head Coach for the Super Eagles, despite the plethora of foreign tacticians who applied for the job.Read more
