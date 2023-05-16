Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, May 16, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Police warns politicians, supporters plotting to scuttle presidential inauguration

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) on Monday issued a warning to political figures, as well as to their allies and proxies, who it said were preparing to obstruct Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s inauguration as president on May 29.Read more

2. Naira redesign: Matawalle begs Buhari to reject Emefiele’s request for study leave

The Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, on Monday, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to stop the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, from leaving the country on a foreign trip.Read more

3. US slams visa ban on promoters of election violence, others in Nigeria

The United States has moved to impose a visa ban on promoters of violence or other individuals who disrupted the last general elections in Nigeria.Read more

4. Nobody can stop me from vying for Senate president – Yari

The former Zamfara State governor, Abdulaziz Yari, on Monday, vowed to continue his push for the senate presidency.Read more

5. Nigerians cheer as Hilda Baci nicks 100 hours record time in ‘cook-a-thon’ (VIDEO)

Nigeria erupted in joy after a 27-year-old chef, Hilda Baci, nicked the record time of 100 hours at the ongoing cock-a- thon competition in Lagos on Monday.Read more

6. Resident doctors begin warning strike Wednesday

Resident doctors in Nigeria will begin a five-day warning strike on Wednesday following the Federal Government’s failure to address their demands.Read more

7. Okonjo-Iweala cautions governors on excessive borrowing, harps on IGR

The Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on Monday, cautioned the 36 state governors on excessive borrowing.Read more

8. Nigeria’s headline inflation hit 22.22% in April – NBS

Nigeria’s headline inflation rate rose to 22.22 percent in April, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Monday.Read more

9. Lagos govt advises commuters on movement ahead of Dangote Refinery commissioning

The Lagos State government on Monday urged the people of the state to plan their movement along the Lekki-Epe corridor on May 22.Read more

10. NPFL Super Six to hold in June

The Interim Management Committee (IMC) has announced that the Super Six of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) will take place betwee June 3 and 11.Read more

