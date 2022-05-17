Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday May 17th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. EFCC arrests Ahmed Idris, Accountant General of the Federation, for N80bn fraud

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Monday, May 16, 2022 arrested serving Accountant General of the Federation, Mr. Ahmed Idris in connection with diversion of funds and money laundering activities to the tune of N80billion( Eighty Billion Naira only). Read more

2. Buhari, Malami seek Supreme Court’s interpretation of Electoral Act Section 84(12)

President Muhammadu Buhari, and the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, have petitioned the Supreme Court for an interpretation of Section 84(12) of the Electoral Amendment Act 2022. Read more

3. 2023: ‘Ndigbo are no longer the mumu they used to cheat,’ Orji Kalu speaks on why power should go to N’East

The Senate Chief Whip, Orji Kalu, on Monday explained he is throwing his weight behind the 2023 presidential bid of the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan. Read more

4. Enang resigns as Buhari’s aide on Niger Delta to pursue governorship ambition

The Senior Special Assistant on Niger Delta Affairs to the President, Ita Enang, has resigned from the position to pursue his 2023 governorship ambition. Read more

5. Sylva reportedly withdraws from 2023 presidential race

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, has reportedly withdrawn from the 2023 presidential race. Read more

6. Investors lose N83.2bn as Transcorp, Jaiz Bank drag Nigeria’s capital market down

Investors at the Nigerian capital market lost N83.2 billion at the close of trading on Monday. Read more

7. Guinness loses N26.28bn amid declining investor confidence, as Nigerian Breweries, other rivals benefit from loss

As investors exited their investment in Guinness, demand for Champion Brew, International Breweries and Nigerian Breweries in the capital market rose, as rivals gained from Guinness’ loss. Read more

8. Police arraigns two suspects over murder of Deborah Samuel for alleged blasphemy

Bilyaminu Aliyu and Aminu Hukunci, two suspects, were arraigned on Monday in connection with the lynching of a 200-Level Home Economics student at Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto on May 12. Read more

9. Police kills six suspected IPOB members in Imo

Police operatives in Imo on Monday killed six suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) during an attempted attack on the palace of a traditional ruler in the state. Read more

10. Arsenal on verge of missing Champions League after Newcastle defeat

Arsenal are on the verge of finishing outside the top four of the Premier League after they were beaten 2-0 by Newcastle United on Monday night. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now