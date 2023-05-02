Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, May 2, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Obi denies visiting Tinubu, sheds light on British airport treatment

The Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Monday night, dismissed a report on his visit to the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.Read more

2. Guber Poll: DSS, police joint panel invites Adamawa REC

The suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Adamawa State, Hudu Yunusa-Ari, has been invited by a joint panel of the Nigeria Police Force and Department of State Security (DSS) over his role in the crisis that trailed the April 15 supplementary governorship election in the state.Read more

3. ‘We are in real crisis’, TUC bemoans workers’ plight in Nigeria

The Trade Union Congress (TUC), has bemoaned the plight of the Nigerian worker as the country continues to battle currency devaluation and rising inflation which has led to a rise in the prices of goods and services.Read more

4. FG approves Azman Air to airlift Nigerians from Sudan

The Federal Government has given a Nigerian airline, Azman Air, the approval to evacuate the country’s nationals stranded in war-torn Sudan.Read more

5. Akpabio meets Buhari, promotes self for Senate president

The former Minister of Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio, said on Monday he would bring innovations to Nigeria if elected as the Senate President in the 10th National Assembly.Read more

Read Also:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, 30th of April, 2023

6. SEC blacklists six e-commerce platforms

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has blacklisted six online trading companies in its ongoing bid to sanitise the country’s e-commerce space.Read more

7. AbdulSamad Rabiu’s wealth rises by N4bn daily in April, beats Dangote for the month

AbdulSamad Rabiu, the Nigerian business magnate and second richest man in the country, had an exceptional month of April, according to the latest Forbes data.Read more

8. Police arrests suspected internet fraudster in Rivers

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force – National Cybercrime Center have arrested a suspected internet fraudster in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.Read more

9. JAMB begins release of UTME results Tuesday

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) will begin the release of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results on Tuesday.Read more

10. Nigeria dominates all events at regional table tennis championships

Team Nigeria dominated all the events at the just concluded International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) West Africa Regional Championships held in Accra, Ghana.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now