Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, May 20

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country today.

1. Buhari’s govt bullied, blackmailed Eighth National Assembly – Saraki

The former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, claimed on Saturday the Eighth National Assembly was repeatedly “bullied and blackmailed” by former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.Read more

2. Obidient Movement dismisses claims of Peter Obi accepting 2027 VP slot offer

The Obidient Movement has firmly denied media reports suggesting that its principal, Peter Obi, has agreed to a political arrangement to serve as a running mate to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in the 2027 presidential election.Read more

3. Court dismisses Shaibu’s N50bn suit against ex-Gov Obaseki

Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday dismissed a N50 billion fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by former Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, against his boss, Godwin Obaseki and othersRead more

4. ‘Not a political trip,’ Peter Obi defends presence at Pope Leo’s inauguration

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general elections, Mr. Peter Obi, has returned from what he described as a “deeply reflective” visit to the Vatican, where he attended the recent inauguration ceremony hosted by the Holy See.Read more

5. South East Reps demand JAMB Registrar’s resignation, cancellation of 2025 UTME

The South East Caucus in the House of Representatives has called for the immediate resignation of the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Ishaq Oloyede, following what the group described as a “catastrophic institutional failure” in the conduct of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).Read more

6. NAFDAC clarifies sachet alcohol ban, says temporary lifting in place until December

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has issued a formal clarification regarding the status of the ban on sachet and small-sized bottled alcohol, emphasizing that the temporary suspension of enforcement is only valid until December 31, 2025.Read more

7. NGX: Equities market begins week with N7bn loss for investors

The Nigerian equities market began the trading week on Monday May 19, 2025 with a N7.89bn loss for investors.Read more

8. OpenAI develops new coding agent for software development

American artificial intelligence research organisation,OpenAI, has launched an autonomous AI coding assistant designed to go beyond just auto-complete or code generation.Read more

9. Wanted kidnap suspect nabbed at Abuja hajj camp

A suspected kidnapper, Yahaya Zango, was arrested by security operatives on Sunday at the Abuja Hajj camp during routine screening of intending pilgrims to this year’s Hajj in Saudi Arabia.Read more

10. S’Africa beat Morocco to win U-20 AFCON, Nigeria clinch third place

South Africa emerged champions of the CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Morocco in the final at Cairo International Stadium on Sunday.Read more

