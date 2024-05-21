Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, May 21, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Labour issues two-week ultimatum to states defaulting on 30,000 minimum wage

The organised labour, comprising of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), on Monday, ordered state chapters to issue two weeks ultimatum to states that have failed to implement the old N30,000 minimum wage.Read more

2. FG restricts access to first phase of student loan to federal institutions

As Nigerians wait with anxiety for the formal opening of the Students’ Loan portal on Friday, the Nigeria Education Loan Fund has said it will commence with students in federal tertiary institutions.Read more

3. UK writes NCAA, alleges Air Peace breached safety regulations

The United Kingdom Civil Aviation Authority (UK CAA) has written Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) stating that Air Peace has reportedly violated some aviation safety regulations.Read more

4. River Crisis: Jonathan calls for truce, begs Wike, Fubara to work as a team

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has urged the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to bury their hachets and work together for the growth of the state.Read more

5. Hostage negotiator, Tukur Mamu to remain in DSS custody as court rejects transfer request

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday dismissed a request by Mohammed Tukur Mamu, a hostage negotiator during the Abuja-Kaduna train attack, for transfer from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) to Kuje Prison.Read more

6. Rivers crisis: Clark writes PDP, APC chairmen, asks them to dissociate from Wike

Ijaw leader, Chief Edwin Clark, on Monday, asked the acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Umar Damagum, and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdulahi Ganduje, to dissociate themselves from the alleged attempt by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, to bring down the government of Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.Read more

7. NGX: Equities market begins week on positive note as investors gain N28bn

Trading activities got off to a positive note in the equities market on Monday, May 20, 2024 as investors gained N28.61 billion at the end of trading exercise.Read more

8. Alleged Money Laundering: Court adjourns Mompha’s trial to July 1

Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, on Monday, adjourned the trial of Ismaila Mustapha, (a.k.a Mompha) till July 1, 2024 just as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) presented its fifth witness, PW5, Ezekoli Ozoemenam, a staff of Fidelity Bank Plc.Read more

9. EFCC presents witness against father, son in case of alleged N5.7bn fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday presented the first prosecution witness, PW1, Chibueze Chukwuma, a staff of Access Bank Plc, in the trial of Emmanuel Jayeoba and his son, Adewale Jayeoba, before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos.Read more

10. ‘He must be hot with good breathe,’ Tiwa Savage lists qualities of dream pair in movie scene

Sensational Nigerian singer, Tiwatope Savage, has listed the qualities of a male actor she would like to be paired with in any movie production.Read more

