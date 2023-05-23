Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, May 23, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Supreme Court to rule on PDP’s suit against Tinubu, Shettima May 26

The Supreme Court will deliver judgment in a suit filed by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), seeking the disqualification of President-elect, Bola Tinubu and his deputy, Kashim Shettima, from the February 25 election.Read more

2. Court adjourns Kanu’s suit against DSS to June 20

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, fixed June 20 for the adoption of the process in the suit filed by the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, against the Department of State Services (DSS).Read more

3. El-Rufai sacks two monarchs in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has approved the immediate removal of the traditional ruler of Piriga Chiefdom, Jonathan Paragua Zamuna, and his Arak counterpart, Aliyu Iliyah Yammah.Read more

4. Why maritime bureau removed Nigeria from list of piracy-prone countries – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Monday explained why the International Maritime Bureau (IMB) removed Nigeria from the list of piracy-prone countries.Read more

5. Court to rule on ex-JAMB chief, Ojerinde’s suit against ICPC June 28

Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, fixed June 28 for ruling in a suit filed by a former Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Dibu Ojerinde, against the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) for alleged unlawful arrest.Read more

6. CBN pegs cost of building Dangote Refinery at $18.5bn

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, on Monday, pegged the cost for the construction of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery at $18.5 billion.Read more

7. Africa requires $2.7trn to finance climate change needs – Adesina

The President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) Group, Akinwumi Adesina, said on Monday Africa would need about $2.7 trillion by 2030 to finance climate change.Read more

8. Police arrests 37-year-old man for allegedly defrauding Australian

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force – National Cybercrime Center have arrested one Egenevowero Emefeke for allegedly defrauding an Australian.Read more

9. Users to edit sent messages as WhatsApp introduces new feature

WhatsApp, the centralized instant messaging platform owned by the United States tech conglomerate, Meta, has introduced a new feature that enable users to edit messages several minutes after they had been sent.Read more

10. Juventus docked 10 points in new ruling, drop to 7th in Serie A

In a new ruling following a new investigation on Serie A club, Juventus, the club have been docked 10 points over their past transfer dealings.Read more

