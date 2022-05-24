Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday May 24th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. 2023: Ex-gov Dankwambo wins PDP Gombe North Senatorial ticket

The former Gombe State Governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo, on Monday won the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary for the Gombe North Senatorial District. Read more

2. Ortom, ex-Ondo deputy gov, Ajayi secure PDP Senate tickets

The Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom, on Monday won the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial ticket for the 2023 elections in Benue North-West Senatorial District. Read more

3.EFCC re-arraigns ex-finance minister, Yuguda, Dasuki, 3 others for alleged N23bn fraud

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) on Monday re-arraigned a former Minister of Finance, Bashir Yaguda and four others for alleged misappropriation of N23.3 billion at Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Maitama. Read more

4. Kanu’s US lawyer, Bruce Fein, challenges AGF Malami to public debate

Bruce Fein, the US-based lawyer for detained leader of outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has thrown an open challenge to Nigerian Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, (SAN), to a public debate. Read more

5. Court dismisses govs suit challenging NFIU’s guidelines on local councils’ accounts

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday dismissed a suit by the 36 state governments seeking to stop the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) from implementing its guidelines on the administration of local council funds. Read more

6. Investors lose N36.9bn as Nigeria’s capital market continues bearish run

The Nigerian stock market extended its loss into this week with a -0.12 percent crash in equity capitalization on Monday. Read more

7. Nigeria’s GDP grows by 3.11% in Q1, 2022 —NBS

Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increased by 3.11 per cent in the first quarter of 2022, according to figures from the National Bureau of Statistics’ (NBS) Quarterly Report released on Monday. Read more

8. NDLEA destroys 21 tonnes of Indian hemp, others in Niger

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Niger on Monday destroyed Indian hemp and other psychotropic substances weighing 21 tonnes in Maikunkule village, Bosso Local Government Area of the state. Read more

9. Police vows to hunt down Anambra lawmaker’s killers

The Anambra State Police Command on Monday vowed to hunt down the killers of a member of the state House of Assembly, Dr. Okechukwu Okoye. Read more

10. Mbappe says dream move to Madrid not over despite new PSG deal

Kylian Mbappe has said that his dream move to Spanish side Real Madrid is not over despite his new contract with French club Paris Saint-Germain. Read more

