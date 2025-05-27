Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, May 27

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country today.

1. Reps withdraw controversial bill on mandatory voting

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has formally withdrawn a bill that sought to make voting compulsory for eligible Nigerians.Read more

2. Labour Party distances itself from Peter Obi’s 2027 presidential bid, coalition talks

The Labour Party has distanced itself from its 2023 presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, over his recent involvement in coalition talks ahead of the 2027 general elections.Read more

3. 24 hours after Wike vowed to fight on, FCTA seals PDP secretariat over unpaid rent

Officials of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Monday sealed Wadata Plaza, the national secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja over accumulated unpaid ground and tenancy rent.Read more

4. FCTA seals FIRS office, Access Bank branch, Total fuel station over ground rent debt

On Monday, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) sealed off several high-profile properties in Abuja, including a branch of Access Bank and a Total petrol station in Wuse Zone 6, due to decades-long ground rent arrears.Read more

5. Saudi Arabia deports Gumi, bars him from performing Hajj

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has deported controversial Nigerian Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, and barred from participating in this year’s Hajj despite possessing a valid visa for the religious rites.Read more

6. Reps demand FCT minister’s appearance to defend 2025 budget

The House of Representatives Committee on Federal Capital Territory Area Councils and Ancillary Matters has summoned the Minister of State for the FCT, Mariya Bunkure, to appear before it on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, to defend the proposed FCT 2025 budget.Read more

7. Turkey to expand $1bn trade volume with Nigeria

The Republic of Turkey is seeking deeper economic ties with Nigeria, targeting increased cooperation in energy, construction, and defense sectors.Read more

8. Ekiti court hands down life sentence for stepfather’s repeated rape of minor

An Ekiti State High Court in Ado Ekiti has handed down a life imprisonment sentence to 56-year-old Jaiyeoba Oluwafemi, after finding him guilty of raping his 14-year-old stepdaughter.Read more

9. Lagos finalises report on illegal buildings in Banana Island, promises publication soon

The Lagos State Government has completed its assessment report on illegal buildings in Banana Island marked for demolition and is preparing to release it to the public shortly.Read more

10. Oliseh honoured with IFAB appointment

Former Super Eagles midfielder Sunday Oliseh has been appointed to the International Football Association Board (IFAB).Read more

