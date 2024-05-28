Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.
1. Kano court orders police to evict Bayero from palace
A Kano State High Court has ordered the Commissioner of Police to immediately evict the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero and take over the palace of Emir of Kano.Read more
2. Keyamo declares Nigeria Air project fraudulent, says it remains suspended
Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, has described the controversial Nigeria Air unveiled by the Buhari-led administration as a fraud, adding that it remained suspended.Read more
3. Pandemonium as hoodlums attack Lagos police station, engage officers in gun duel
There was pandemonium as hundreds of hoodlums popularly called “Agberos’ stormed the Ipaja Police Station in Lagos State and engaged the officers in a gun duel on Monday.Read more
4. Kano: MURIC demands removal of governors’ power to dethrone monarchs
The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), a Nigerian Islamic civil rights organization, on Sunday, demanded the removal of power by state governors to dethrone traditional rulers.Read more
5. Kano govt claims Emir Sanusi’s reinstatement in state’s best interest
The Kano State Government, on Monday, said that the reinstatement of the deposed Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, was carried out in the best interest of the state.Read more
6. Obi speaks on what will make him support PDP-LP merger ahead of 2027
Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general elections, has explained what will make him consider a merger between the LP and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2023 general elections.Read more
7. Nigeria, Saudi Arabia to resume cargo flight operations – Keyamo
The Minister Of Aviation And Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, said on Monday Nigeria and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have agreed to resume cargo flight operations.Read more
8. Subsidy removal, exchange rate unification implementation faulty – Obasanjo
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has blasted President Bola Tinubu’s over the removal of fuel subsidy and the unification of the exchange rate.Read more
9. Lagos govt dismantles shanties, illegal structures under Ijora bridge
The Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, on Monday, commenced the removal of shanties and illegal business structures under the Ijora bridge in fulfilment of the Cleaner Lagos initiative.Read more
10. Balogun extends stay with Rangers
Super Eagles defender, Leon Balogun is set to stay on with Scottish Premiership club, Rangers for another year.Read more
