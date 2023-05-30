Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Top 10 stories across the nation's newspapers
1. Tinubu’s inauguration a celebration of lies and deceit – Labour Party
The Labour Party on Monday described President Bola Tinubu’s inauguration as a celebration of lies and deceits that have become the hallmark of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last few years.Read more
2. Biden congratulates Tinubu, reaffirms commitment to US-Nigeria relations
The United States President, Joe Biden, has congratulated President Bola Tinubu following his inauguration as Nigeria’s new leader.Read more
3. Tinubu promises to treat Obi, Atiku with respect
President Bola Tinubu has said that he will treat his opponents at the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with respect.Read more
4. Faleke hints President Tinubu will announce cabinet ‘within 60 days’
James Faleke, a senior member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), claims that within 60 days of his Monday inauguration as president of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu will reveal the members of his cabinet.Read more
5. Six things people may not know about the late private TV pioneer in Nigeria, Raymond Dokpesi
The Founder of DAAR Communications, the owner of African Independent Television (AIT) and Raypower FM, Raymond Dokpesi, is dead.Read more
6. Tinubu decries implementation of naira redesign, to review policy
President Bola Tinubu said on Monday his government would review the policy on the redesign of the naira notes initiated by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).Read more
7. Fuel subsidy is gone —Tinubu
President Bola Tinubu has made a major policy pronouncement in his first day in office, declaring that fuel subsidy is gone.Read more
8. Gov Alia freezes Benue accounts in banks
The Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has frozen the government’s accounts in banks.Read more
9. Adeleke approves appointment of 29 permanent secretaries in Osun
The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has approved the appointment of 29 permanent secretaries in the state.Read more
10. Spalletti to take year-long break after guiding Napoli to Serie A title
Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen may be working under a new manager at Napoli next season as Luciano Spalletti is set to take a break.Read more
