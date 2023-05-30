Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, May 30, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Tinubu’s inauguration a celebration of lies and deceit – Labour Party

The Labour Party on Monday described President Bola Tinubu’s inauguration as a celebration of lies and deceits that have become the hallmark of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last few years.Read more

2. Biden congratulates Tinubu, reaffirms commitment to US-Nigeria relations

The United States President, Joe Biden, has congratulated President Bola Tinubu following his inauguration as Nigeria’s new leader.Read more

3. Tinubu promises to treat Obi, Atiku with respect

President Bola Tinubu has said that he will treat his opponents at the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with respect.Read more

4. Faleke hints President Tinubu will announce cabinet ‘within 60 days’

James Faleke, a senior member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), claims that within 60 days of his Monday inauguration as president of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu will reveal the members of his cabinet.Read more

5. Six things people may not know about the late private TV pioneer in Nigeria, Raymond Dokpesi

The Founder of DAAR Communications, the owner of African Independent Television (AIT) and Raypower FM, Raymond Dokpesi, is dead.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, May 28, 2023

6. Tinubu decries implementation of naira redesign, to review policy

President Bola Tinubu said on Monday his government would review the policy on the redesign of the naira notes initiated by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).Read more

7. Fuel subsidy is gone —Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has made a major policy pronouncement in his first day in office, declaring that fuel subsidy is gone.Read more

8. Gov Alia freezes Benue accounts in banks

The Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has frozen the government’s accounts in banks.Read more

9. Adeleke approves appointment of 29 permanent secretaries in Osun

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has approved the appointment of 29 permanent secretaries in the state.Read more

10. Spalletti to take year-long break after guiding Napoli to Serie A title

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen may be working under a new manager at Napoli next season as Luciano Spalletti is set to take a break.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now