Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday May 3rd 2022
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. ‘Your opposition to zoning in 2023 may kill Nigeria,’ Southern and Middle Belt leaders warn Northern elders
The Southern and Middle Belt Forum (SMBLF) on Monday warned the Northern Elders’ Forum and others in the region on the ongoing efforts to dump the zoning arrangement ahead of the 2023 general elections. Read more
2. Dep Sen President, Omo-Agege, boasts in video he wrote electoral act because of Delta politics
Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege, has been caught in a video where he boasted that he actually wrote the contentious Electoral Act of 2022 because of the politics of Delta State. Read more
3. I left over N40bn in Imo coffers without any debt —Okorocha
Rochas Okorocha, former Imo State Governor and the lawmaker representing Imo West Senatorial district, has revealed how he left the state’s coffers in a buoyant condition after the expiration of his eight-year tenure in 2019. Read more
4. 2023: IPOB factional leader, Simon Ekpa, speaks on Uwazuruike’s support for Kogi gov, Bello
Self-styled disciple of the leader of proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, Simon Ekpa, has threatened the founder of the Movement for the Actualisation of a Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), Ralph Uwazuruike, over his support for the presidential aspiration of Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello. Read more
5. Soyinka visits Sunday Igboho in Benin Republic
Renowned playwright and Nobel laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, on Sunday, paid what he referred to as a sympathy and solidarity visit to embattled Yoruba nation activist and self-styled freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly called Sunday Igboho in Cotonou, Benin Republic. Read more
6. Flour Mills, Total Energies, MTN Nigeria make stocks-to-watch list
Flour Mills of Nigeria, Total Energies and MTN Nigeria made it into the stock to watch list for this week, as the capital market resumes trading activities for just three days due to the Eid-ul-Fitr public holiday slated for Monday and Tuesday. Read more
7. Commercial banks spend N536bn on staff salaries, wages, EcoBank, Access lead
Data show that 11 Nigerian banks in 12 months committed over N536.09 billion on salaries and wages of their staff. Read more
8. Lagos police commissioner meets MC Oluomo, Istijabah on NURTW crisis, warns against violence
The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, on Monday, urged factional leaders of the Lagos state chapter of the National Road Transport Workers (NURTW) to caution their members against violence.
9. Death toll in Lagos building collapse rises to 10
The death toll in the collapsed three-storey building in Lagos has increased to 10 after two more bodies were recovered from the rubbles by emergency workers on Monday. Read more
10. Ronaldo scores in Man Utd’s 3-0 win over Brentford at Old Trafford
Cristiano Ronaldo was on target for Manchester United in their 3-0 victory over Brentford in a Premier League encounter on Monday night. Read more
