Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, May 6

1. Onanuga, Atiku’s aide clash over Adeshina’s comments on economy

The Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to the President, Bayo Onanuga, and Special Assistant on Public Communication to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Phrank Shaibu, exchanged words following recent comments made by President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina, where he compared Nigeria’s current economy to that of 1960.Read more

2. Obaseki’s educational tablets to stay, only content being upgraded – Edo govt clarifies

The Edo State Government has dismissed rumors that it is discontinuing the digital tablets introduced under former Governor Godwin Obaseki’s EdoBEST e-learning initiative. Instead, officials revealed they are updating the educational content to align with current curriculum standards.Read more

3. Nigerian govt upgrades 38 technical colleges to boost youth skills development

The Federal Government has announced a major overhaul of 38 technical colleges across Nigeria as part of efforts to equip young Nigerians with in-demand vocational and technical skills.Read more

4. JAMB reveals underage UTME performance, widespread misconduct, result breakdown

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released its analysis of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results, highlighting the performance of underage candidates, addressing issues of misconduct and absenteeism, and providing a detailed statistical breakdown of overall scores.Read more

5. APC can’t rely on Tinubu to win Osun in 2026 – Adeleke’s aide fires back at opposition

The Osun State government has dismissed claims that President Bola Tinubu’s influence will secure victory for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2026 governorship election, describing such thinking as wishful.Read more

6. Afenifere urges govs to defend Nigeria’s global image, condemns political sabotage

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, has called on Nigerian leaders, particularly governors, to uphold the nation’s integrity and reject attempts by political actors to tarnish its international reputation.Read more

7. NGX: Equities market begins week with N412bn gain for investors

Investors in the Nigerian equities market gained ₦412 billion at the close of trading on Monday.Read more

8. Two suspects arrested over alleged plot to bomb Lady Gaga’s music concert

Police operatives in Brazil have arrested two suspects over an alleged plot to detonate explosives at a free music concert staged by American singer Lady Gaga in Rio de Janeiro.Read more

9. Bello Turji resurfaces, sacks 20 villages, kidnaps scores in Sokoto (Video)

After a few weeks away from the spotlight, Nigeria’s most wanted bandit leader, Bello Turji, has led a wave of attacks on some communities in Sokoto State.Read more

10. Abdulfatai, Udoaka claim titles at 2025 Nat’l Table Tennis Champs

Kwara’s Abdulbasit Abdulfatai and Cross River’s Hope Udoaka emerged as champions at the 5th Michael and Felicia Alabi Memorial National Table Tennis Championships, held in the historic town of Otan Ayegbaju, Osun State.Read more

