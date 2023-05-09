Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, May 9, 2023
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you
1. APC settles for Akpabio, Tajudeen as Senate president, speaker
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has nominated the former Minister of Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio, as the Senate President.Read more
2. Peter Obi’s visit not about reconciliation – Soyinka
The Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka, said on Monday the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi’s visit was not for reconciliation contrary to insinuation in several quarters.Read more
3. Supreme Court to rule on Osun governorship election Tuesday
The Supreme Court will deliver judgement on the Osun State governorship election on Tuesday.Read more
4. Anambra govt dismisses report on planned shutdown of newspaper
The Anambra State government has dismissed as unfounded a report on the planned sale of the Anambra Newspapers and Printing Company (ANPC), publishers of the state-owned National Light Newspapers.Read more
5. Tribunal postpones Obi’s petition against Tinubu to May 10
The pre-hearing of the suit filed by the Labour Party (LP) and Peter Obi contesting Bola Tinubu’s victory in the presidential election of February 25 has been postponed by the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja on Monday until May 10, 2023.Read more
READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, May 7, 2023
6. NGX: Investors gain N62.1bn amid demands for Multiverse, International Breweries’ shares
Demands for Multiverse, International Breweries, and other companies’ shares lifted the Nigerian capital market by 0.21 percent on Monday.Read more
7. Speeding car crushes student in Ondo
A speeding car on Monday crushed a Junior Secondary School (JSS) student in Akure, Ondo State.Read more
8. EFCC initiates move for extradition of three Nigerians wanted in US on criminal charges
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has commenced extradition proceedings against three young men wanted in the United States at the Federal High Court, Abuja.Read more
9. Police asks Ebonyi residents to disregard IPOB’s sit-at-home order
The Ebonyi State Police Command on Monday charged the people of the state to ignore the sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).Read more
10. Awoniyi scores, Iwobi bags assist as Forest, Everton win in survival battles
Super Eagles stars, Alex Iwobi, Taiwo Awoniyi and others who are in the fight for survival in the English Premier League were in action with their clubs on Monday.Read more
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...