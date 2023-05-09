Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, May 9, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you

1. APC settles for Akpabio, Tajudeen as Senate president, speaker

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has nominated the former Minister of Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio, as the Senate President.Read more

2. Peter Obi’s visit not about reconciliation – Soyinka

The Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka, said on Monday the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi’s visit was not for reconciliation contrary to insinuation in several quarters.Read more

3. Supreme Court to rule on Osun governorship election Tuesday

The Supreme Court will deliver judgement on the Osun State governorship election on Tuesday.Read more

4. Anambra govt dismisses report on planned shutdown of newspaper

The Anambra State government has dismissed as unfounded a report on the planned sale of the Anambra Newspapers and Printing Company (ANPC), publishers of the state-owned National Light Newspapers.Read more

5. Tribunal postpones Obi’s petition against Tinubu to May 10

The pre-hearing of the suit filed by the Labour Party (LP) and Peter Obi contesting Bola Tinubu’s victory in the presidential election of February 25 has been postponed by the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja on Monday until May 10, 2023.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, May 7, 2023

6. NGX: Investors gain N62.1bn amid demands for Multiverse, International Breweries’ shares

Demands for Multiverse, International Breweries, and other companies’ shares lifted the Nigerian capital market by 0.21 percent on Monday.Read more

7. Speeding car crushes student in Ondo

A speeding car on Monday crushed a Junior Secondary School (JSS) student in Akure, Ondo State.Read more

8. EFCC initiates move for extradition of three Nigerians wanted in US on criminal charges

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has commenced extradition proceedings against three young men wanted in the United States at the Federal High Court, Abuja.Read more

9. Police asks Ebonyi residents to disregard IPOB’s sit-at-home order

The Ebonyi State Police Command on Monday charged the people of the state to ignore the sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).Read more

10. Awoniyi scores, Iwobi bags assist as Forest, Everton win in survival battles

Super Eagles stars, Alex Iwobi, Taiwo Awoniyi and others who are in the fight for survival in the English Premier League were in action with their clubs on Monday.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now