Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, November 15, 2022

1. OSINBAJO: I can’t wait to leave office, insult govt to my heart’s content

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has jocularly revealed how he is anticipating the end of his tenure in the Presidency, in order to proffer critiques of policies formulated by the Federal Government.Read more

2. APC campaign council asks NBC to sanction Arise, Channels TV over alleged fake broadcast on Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has asked the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to sanction Arise TV and Channels Television over an alleged fake broadcast on the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.Read more

3. Appeal Court nullifies Akpabio’s nomination as APC senatorial candidate in Akwa Ibom

The Court of Appeal, Abuja, Monday evening nullified the nomination of former Minister of Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio, as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the Akwa-Ibom North/West Senatorial District in the 2023 general elections.Read more

4. Kanu refuses to appear in court, protests Nigerian govt’s refusal to obey order discharging him

Embattled leader of the proscribed Igbo separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on Monday, refused to appear before Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, in protest against the refusal of the Federal Government to obey a ruling by an Appeal Court to release him from detention.Read more

5. ASUU: Reps announce summit to redress challenges of tertiary education in Nigeria

The House of Representatives has announced a summit aimed at brainstorming solutions to the multi-faceted challenges bedeviling the tertiary education sector.Read more

6. Nigeria’s capital market crashes on opening day, investors lose N82.04bn

Investors in the Nigerian capital market lost N82.04 billion at the close of trading on Monday.Read more

7. Air Peace, Azman Air, others sue Nigeria Air, Ethiopian Airlines, demand N2nn compensation

Nigerian domestic airlines, led by Air Peace, Max Air, Azman Air, Topbrass Aviation, and United Nigeria Airlines have sued the Federal Government over the selection of Ethiopian Airlines as its national carrier partner.Read more

8. Troops kill bandits in air raids, hostages escape in Kaduna

Troops of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Monday killed several bandits during air raids on the criminals’ hideouts in Kaduna State.Read more

9.Gunmen reportedly kill monarch, 6 others in Imo communities

Gunmen on Monday reportedly shot dead the traditional ruler of the Obudi Agwa community in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State, Eze Ignitus Asor.Read more

10. I have no respect for Ten Hag —Ronaldo

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that he has no respect for the team’s manager Erik ten Hag.Read more

