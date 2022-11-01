News
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday November 1st 2022
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. TERROR ALERT: NSA allays fears as Buhari receives security update (Photos)
President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, met with security chiefs to further review and strengthen the nation’s security network.Read more
2. ‘We’ve not formally released our manifesto’, Obi clarifies LP campaign document in circulation
Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has dismissed his manifesto making the rounds on the social media as unofficial.Read more
3. Miyetti Allah canvasses for Ministry of Nomadic Affairs as solution to herders’ plights
The Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore Fulani Association has called on the Nigerian government to establish a Ministry of Nomadic Affairs as that will be the only panacea to address the problems of the Fulani people as well as broaden their educational opportunities.Read more
4. Tribunal gives Oyetola, APC go-ahead to tender documentary evidence on Osun election
The Osun State Election Petition Tribunal on Monday gave the Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, and All Progressives Congress (APC) the go-ahead to tender documentary evidence on the July 16 governorship election in the state.Read more
5. Strike: AA governorship candidate, Balogun, tackles Lagos govt for overlooking extortion of bus drivers
The Action Alliance governorship candidate in Lagos State, Tope Balogun, on Monday, slammed the state government for turning blind eye to the plight of commercial bus drivers and other residents of the state.Read more
6. Nigerian singer, Davido, loses three-year old son
Ifeanyi Adeleke, son of Nigeria’s music star, David Adeleke aka Davido and his partner, Chioma Rowland, died on Monday.Read more
7. Apprehension in aviation sector as BPE fails to pay ex-SAHCO workers N1.8bn severance packages
The Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) has explained the reason for the non-payment of severance packages for former staff of the Skypower Aviation Handling Company Limited (SAHCOL).Read more
8. Bauchi youths block highway in protest against alleged murder of retired civil servant by his friend (Photos)
The death of one Adamu Babanta, a 67 year old retired civil servant resident in Yelwa Labura area of Bauchi metropolis on Monday, has led to a violent protest by youths of the area.Read more
9. Police arrests couple for alleged child trafficking in Ogun
Police operatives in Ogun State have arrested a couple, Goddy and Ebere Samuel for allegedly trafficking a 16-year-old girl in the state.Read more
10. Suarez wins Uruguayan championship with boyhood club Nacional
Former Barcelona and Atletico Madrid forward, Luis Suarez has helped Nacional win the Uruguayan championship as he scored twice in a 4-1 win over Liverpool.Read more
