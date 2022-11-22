Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, November 22, 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. 2023: Obi denies offering Kwankwaso N40bn to withdraw from presidential race

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has dismissed reports on the offer of N40 billion to his New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) counterpart, Rabiu Kwankwaso, to withdraw from the 2023 election.Read more

2. Court orders forfeiture of N775m, properties linked to ex-AGF, Dasuki’s aide

The Federal High Court, Abuja, has ordered the final forfeiture of the sum of N775 million and three properties in Abuja linked to a former Accountant- General of the Federation, Jonah Otunla, and Col. Bello Fadile, an aide to former NSA, Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd).Read more

3. Court nullifies PDP House of Reps candidate’s nomination in Zamfara

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, nullified the primary election that produced Sani Galadima as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency of Zamfara State.Read more

4. Keyamo accuses S/South govs of mismanaging N450bn arrears paid by Buhari

Spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, has accused South-South governors of being unable to effectively utilize the arrears paid by Buhari-led administration last year.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday November 12th 2022

5. Anambra govt gives Obi, Tinubu, Atiku, others deadline to pay debts or have posters pulled down

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has given the presidential candidates of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi; All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a two-weeks deadline to clear advert debts of posters and billboards in the state, or have them pulled down.Read more

6. Budget Office DG, Akabueze pushes for tax from Nigeria’s billionaires to aid funds generation

The Director-General of the Budget Office of the Federation, Ben Akabueze, on Monday urged wealthy Nigerians to pay more tax in order to enhance revenue generation in the country.Read more

7. Price of cooking gas up by 70.62% in one year

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that Nigerians once again paid more to prepare their meals.Read more

8. Courts convict 17 internet fraudsters in Ogun, Oyo

At least 17 internet fraudsters have been convicted by courts in Ogun and Oyo States.Read more

9. Gunmen abduct Akeredolu’s ex-aide in Ondo

Gunmen on Saturday abducted a former Senior Special Assistant to the Ondo State Governor, Richard Omosehin.Read more

10. Qatar 2022: Bale penalty rescues point for Wales against USA

Gareth Bale scored a late penalty to help Wales come from behind to draw 1-1 against USA in their 2022 FIFA World Cup opener.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now