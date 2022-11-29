News
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, November 29, 2022
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. Tinubu begins campaign trip to UK, US, others on December 4
The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will begin his campaign trip abroad on December 4.Read more
2. Osun Assembly rejects Adeleke’s decision to adopt state’s old name
The Osun State House of Assembly on Monday rejected Governor Ademola Adeleke decision to revert to the state’s old name.Read more
3. Yobe North: Lawan loses return bid as Appeal Court ratifies Machina as APC senatorial candidate
Bashir Sheriff Machina has been declared as the legitimate All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Yobe North Senatorial District by the Court of Appeal in Abuja.Read more
4. Agric Minister, Abubakar, insists Nigeria has enough food to feed citizens
Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Mohammad Abubakar, has insisted that despite the current food scarcity and rising cost of food stuffs being experienced in the country, Nigeria has enough food to feed all Nigerians.Read more
5. Appeal Court restates Adebutu as PDP governorship candidate in Ogun
The Appeal Court, Ibadan, on Monday restored Oladipupo Adebutu as the validly elected Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Ogun State.Read more
6. Nigerian banks increase interest rate on existing loans
Nigerian banks have announced changes in the interest payment on loans collected by Nigerians.Read more
7. Senate probes Ngige’s ministry over alleged misuse of N207m, forgery of trainees’ signatures
The Ministry of Labour has come under probe by the Senate’s Public Accounts Committee over suspected forgery of participants’ signatures at the zonal skill acquisition it hosted.Read more
8. Gov Zulum appoints 7 permanent secretaries in Borno
The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has approved the appointment of seven Permanent Secretaries in the state civil service.Read more
9. Police arrests 3 secondary school students for alleged defilement of colleague in Ondo
Police operatives in Ondo have arrested three secondary school students for alleged conspiracy and defilement of their 14-year-old colleague in the state .Read more
10. Ghana beat S’Korea to keep World Cup knockout hopes alive
Ghana secured their first victory of the 2022 FIFA World Cup by beating South Korea 3-2 in a Group H matchday two encounter on Monday.Read more
