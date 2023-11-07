Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. ‘No court delivers judgment based on lies,’ Presidency reacts to Obi’s attack on judiciary over Tinubu’s election

The Presidency on Monday berated the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, for criticising the judiciary after his failure at the Supreme Court.Read more

2. After long silence, Peter Obi finally reacts to Tinubu’s victory at Supreme Court

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the February 2023 election, Peter Obi has finally reacted to the judgement of the Supreme Court of October 26, that affirmed the victory of President Bola Tinubu in that election.Read more

3. Again, court orders EFCC to produce Emefiele on November 8

Justice Olukayode Adeniyi of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court has again ordered the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) to produce or release the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, in court on November 8.Read more

4. New report claims almost 12% of people living in abject poverty are in Nigeria

A recently released report on world poverty index has revealed that almost 12 percent of people living in abject poverty are to be found in Nigeria, climbing from 11 percent in 2022.Read more

5. INEC includes Sylva in the list of Bayelsa governorship candidates after court’s ruling

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has included the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship flag bearer, Timipre Sylva, in the list of candidates for Saturday’s election in Bayelsa State.Read more

6. Court chastises NYSC over validity of Gov Mbah’s certificate, awards N5m against corps

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja has affirmed that the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate of Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State is real and was legitimately issued by the service.Read more

7. Amid challenges, manufacturers’ debt to banks hits N6.9tr in H1’23, CBN report reveals

Amid a headwind of challenges ranging from multiple taxation, forex scarcity, and low patronage of locally produced goods, the debt owed by manufacturers to banks in the country has hit N6.98 trillion in the first half of 2023.Read more

8. DMO releases two new FGN bond offers

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has released two new Federal Government savings bond offers for subscription.Read more

9. SAD! Doctors amputate ailing actor, Mr. Ibu’s leg

This is not the best of times for ailing Nollywood actor John Okafor aka Mr. Ibu who has now had one of his legs amputated after several operations.Read more

10. HOCKEY: Nigeria fail to land Olympic spot after loss to S’Africa

Nigeria men and women’s hockey teams failed to make it all the way to the 2024 Olympic Games billed to hold in Paris.Read more

