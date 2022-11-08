Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday November 8th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. PDP CRISIS: Ortom reveals reason for staunch loyalty to Wike

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has said that he cannot desert Nyesom Wike of Rivers State ahead of the general elections in 2023 because he has proven to be a dependable and trustworthy ally. Read more

2. One shot, scores injured as thugs attack Atiku’s supporters in Rivers

One person has been reportedly shot while several others were injured when suspected political thugs attacked supporters of the presidential flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, at Eberi, Omuma Local Government Area of Rivers State.Read more

3. Reps reveals N170bn welfare package to assuage varsities lecturers

In a bid to forestall a possible round of industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, the leadership of the House of Representatives has disclosed the disbursement of a N170 billion welfare package for the lecturers.Read more

4. Ebonyi Gov, Umahi, presents 2023 ‘Budget of Divine Mandate Consolidation and Continuity’

Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi has presented the 2023 state budget estimate of N139 billion tagged ‘Budget of Divine Mandate Consolidation and Continuity.’Read more

5. Court picks November 22 for hearing of Okorocha’s application on N2.9bn fraud charge

The Federal High Court, Abuja, has fixed November 22 for the hearing of a preliminary objection filed by former Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, seeking the dismissal of the N2.9 billion fraud charge brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).Read more

6. Zenith Bank, Geregu among active stocks as Nigeria’s capital market trades flat

The Nigerian capital market traded flat on Monday with the equity capitalization closing at N24.11 trillion at the close of the day’s business.Read more

7. Twitter reportedly asks some disengaged workers to return

Twitter has reportedly reached out to some staff to return to their positions days after they were laid off by the new owners of the microblogging platform.Read more

8. Abuja-Kaduna train services to resume this month

The Federal Government has announced that services on the Abuja-Kaduna rail line will resume this November.Read more

9. Nigerian Navy rescues 10 from capsized trawler in Lagos

The Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT has rescued 10 crew members from a fishing trawler that capsized within the Lagos channel in the early hours of Monday.Read more

10. Liverpool face Real Madrid in UCL last-16, PSG battle Bayern

Premier League club Liverpool will face Spanish side Real Madrid in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.Read more

