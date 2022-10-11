Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday October 11th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. El-Rufai brands SERAP a group of clowns for threatening Nigerian govt with lawsuit over oil theft

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Monday, described as thoughtless attempt by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) to sue the Federal Government over oil theft in the country.Read more

2. 2023: Nigerians want PDP to reclaim power, not interested in our crisis – Ayu

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, on Monday shrugged off the internal crisis rocking the party. Read more

3. Wike-led G5 governors, absent as PDP kicks off presidential campaign in Uyo

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and his group of ‘rebel’ Governors now tagged ‘The G5’, were conspicuously missing as top members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday stormed the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, for the inauguration of the party’s Presidential Campaign Council.Read more

4. ASUU to suspend strike in a few days – Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, said on Monday the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) would suspend its eight-month-old strike in a few days.Read more

5. 2023: Former Gov, Amosun, an APC chieftain, mouths support for ADC candidate

Ibikunle Amosun, a former governor of Ogun State, has revealed his support for Biyi Otegbeye, the candidate for governor of African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the upcoming election. Read more

6. INDUSTRY REVIEW: Wema leads best five performing banks, as GTCO, Access missing from H1 list

Nigerian tier-two banks dominated the top five best performing lenders in First Half (H1) 2022, with Wema Bank leading the onslaught against the tier-one creditors. Read more

7. Nigerian govt takes another N4.61trn loan from CBN

The federal government has collected another N4.6 trillion loan from the Central bank of Nigeria (CBN) data from Debt management Office (DMO) has shown. Read more

8. Police arrests motorcyclist, 3 others over murder of Osun community leader

Police operatives in Osun State have arrested four persons, including a commercial motorcyclist, in connection with the murder of a community leader, Chief Oladepo Asaolu, in Ora town. Read more

9. Navy destroys vessel arrested with stolen crude in Niger Delta

The Nigerian Navy has destroyed a vessel seized with stolen crude by a private security company commanded by former Niger Delta militant, Government Ekpemupolo, aka Tompolo in the Niger Delta. Read more

10. Messi ruled out of Champions League clash against Benfica

Due to a calf injury, Lionel Messi will miss Paris St. Germain’s Champions League match against Benfica on Tuesday. Read more

