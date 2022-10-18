Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday October 18th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. 2023 BUDGET: Deja vu as Nigerian govt earmarks N1.35trn to fight terrorism, banditry

When President Muhammadu Buhari presented the 2023 budget proposal of N20.51trn on October 7 at the National Assembly, a curious aspect of the budget was the Federal Government earmarking a record N1.35trn for the continuous fight against Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists, insurgency and banditry in the country.Read more

2. ‘It’s payback time, endorse me for president in 2023,’ Tinubu challenges Atiku

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Monday, mocked his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival, Atiku Abubakar, over the statement credited to him on the 2023 election.Read more

3. Obi ordered DSS to detain me for 48 hours in Anambra – El-Rufai

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Monday claimed that the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, ordered security agents to detain him in Anambra State in 2013.Read more

4. Northern Elders deny Kwankwaso’s claim of secret endorsement of presidential candidate

Northern Elders Forum(NEF) has clarified the objective of the interactive session organized by Arewa Joint Consultative Forum for all the presidential candidates ahead of the 2023 elections.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday October 17th 2022

5. Ogun PDP suspends governorship aspirant, 4 others over ‘illegal primary’

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State has suspended a governorship aspirant, Jimi Lawal, and four others for allegedly organising an “illegal primary election” in the state.Read more

6. Inflation hits 20.77% in September, highest in 17 years

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that Nigeria’s inflation rate surged to 20.77% in September 2022 , the highest rate since September 2005.Read more

7. Nigeria’s stock market crashes to nine-month low as sell-off in Airtel, Dangote Sugar wipes off N655.2bn

The value of investments in the Nigerian capital market crashed by -2.52 percent at the close of trading on Monday.Read more

8. Panic as diesel tanker explodes near Abuja school owned by Winners Chapel

A tanker explosion on Monday, sent panicked parents scurrying to pick their wards at Kingdom Heritage Model School in Jahi in the Federal Capital Territory of Abuja, causing chaos in the process.Read more

9. NSCDC arrests 8 suspected oil thieves in Ondo

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested eight suspected oil thieves in Ondo State.Read more

10. Benzema wins Ballon d’Or as Putellas retains women’s title

Real Madrid and France forward, Karim Benzema has emerged winner of the 2022 Ballon d’Or in a ceremony held in Paris on Monday night.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now