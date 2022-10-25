News
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday October 25th 2022
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. Nigerian govt’s borrowing gets tougher as investors ignore bond
The Federal government of Nigeria faces an uphill task in finding creditors to plug the hole in its finances.Read more
2. 2023: Gov Wike accuses Atiku of disrespect, removes ex-VP photos from Rivers PDP campaign posters
Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers State, claimed on Monday that Atiku Abubakar, the PDP’s presidential candidate, had not consulted him before choosing representatives from the state to serve on his campaign council.Read more
3. Court orders final forfeiture of ex-minister, Diezani’s, Abuja homes, cars (Photos)
Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon of the Federal High Court, Abuja on Monday, October 24, 2022, ordered the final forfeiture of two Abuja properties and two luxury cars belonging to a former minister of petroleum resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke, to the Federal Government.Read more
4. Again, Appeal Court stands down govt’s stay of judgement motion on IPOB leader, Kanu
The Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal, on Monday, stood down hearing in the application filed by the Federal Government seeking a stay of the execution of the court’s judgement of October 13 which dismissed all terrorism charges against the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, as well as discharging him.Read more
5. ECOWAS tasks INEC on peaceful conduct of 2023 elections
The Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) on Monday stressed the need for peaceful conduct of the 2023 general elections in Nigeria.Read more
6. Nigeria’s capital market extends growth despite losses in Unilever, Lasaco
The total market share in the Nigerian capital market went up by 0.14 percent at the close of trading on Monday.Read more
7. Insurance companies brace up for payment of billions in settlement as flood rages
A new era of claims settlement is set to hit the insurance industry as flood take over offices, farmlands, and roads in many parts of the country.Read more
8. EFCC arraigns four men for alleged vote-buying in Osun
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday arraigned four persons at the Osun State High Court, Osogbo, over alleged voters’ inducement.Read more
9. NSCDC dismisses 15 personnel for alleged misconduct
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has dismissed 15 personnel for alleged misconduct.Read more
10. NFF boss, Gusau, to lead cheer as Flamingos battle Colombia in W’Cup semi
President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau will be at the forefront of the support group when the country’s U17 girls, Flamingos tackle Colombia in the semi-finals of this year’s FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup in Goa on Wednesday.Read more
