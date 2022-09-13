Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday September 13th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Bauchi PDP elders draw battle line with SSG

All seems not to be well with the Bauchi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) few weeks to the commencement of electioneering campaigns for the 2023 General elections.

2. Again, Asari-Dokubo warns Tompolo to stay away from Rivers, Bayelsa over pipeline surveillance contract

Former militant leader and founder of the Niger-Delta People Volunteer Force (NDPVF), Alhaji Mujahid Asari-Dokubo, has once again, attacked the founder of the Movement for the Emancipation of Niger-Delta (MEND), Government Ekpemukpolo, also known as Tompolo, over a multibillion naira pipeline surveillance contract awarded to him (Tompolo), by the Federal Government.

3. Oyo APC accuses PDP, INEC of plans to frustrate voters in state

The Oyo State Chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of alleged plans to change the location of some polling stations in a bid to frustrate the electorate on the day of the election.

4. Police in Anambra speak on assassination attempt on Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah

Following the assassination attempt on the Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, on Sunday evening by gunmen, the Anambra State Police Command has broken its silence while promising to arrest the perpetrators of the crime.

5. STRIKE: Court adjourns Ngige’s lawsuit against ASUU till September 16

The case between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has been adjourned till September 16.

6. Nigerian stock market capitalization drops to losses in Fidelity Bank, FCMB

The market capitalisation depreciated by -0.13 percent to close at N26.76 trillion on Monday, after the All-Share Index lost 69.41 basis points to fall from 49,695.12 to 49,625.71.

7. Russia makes N21.84bn from Nigeria in 3 months, despite Ukraine war

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that Russia in the second quarter of 2022, sold to Nigerian market a whopping N21.8 billion worth of goods, despite its ongoing war with Ukraine.

8. Nigerian govt to complete 9,000-capacity prisons in three states

The Nigerian government has promised to complete ongoing Special Facility Capacity custodial centres in three states of the country before the end of the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

9. Dangote arrests errant drivers for illegal haulage

In an effort to rid the Dangote Group of unscrupulous drivers who engaged in illegal haulage activities and others who constitute themselves into a menace to other road users, the company's drivers' Patrol team, has made several arrests of drivers, and handed them over to relevant authorities.



10. Sadiq set for long injury lay-off as Real Sociedad provide update

Super Eagles forward, Umar Sadiq has been diagnosed with a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament, according to his club Real Sociedad.

