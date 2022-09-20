Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday September 18th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Court throws out PDP suit seeking to disqualify Tinubu, Obi over placeholders

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has dismissed a suit filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), seeking to disqualify the presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi from the 2023 presidential election for picking place holders before announcing their running mates. Read more

2. Ex-federal lawmakers beg Wike, Makinde, others to leave Ayu alone

Former members of the National Assembly from the South-West zone in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have pleaded with chieftains of the party to back down on the calls for the resignation of the National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu. Read more

3. Imo Assembly elects fourth speaker in 3 years

Members of the Imo State House of Assembly on Monday elected Emeka Nduka as the new speaker of the House. Read more

4. Oyo APC flays Gov Makinde for neglecting state in pursuit of national politics

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has come under fire from the state’s All Progressives Congress (APC) for allegedly putting in subpar work, since resuming office on May 2019. Read more

5. Court fixes Wednesday to rule on Nigerian govt’s suit against ASUU strike

The National Industrial Court on Monday fixed Wednesday, to deliver its ruling on aan application filed by the federal government against the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) over its seven-month long strike action which has grounded activities in the nations universities. Read more

6. Investors lose N18.8bn as Nigeria’s capital market slumps by -0.07%

Investors in the Nigerian stock market lost N18.89 billion following the crash in equity capitalization to N26.66 trillion on Monday. Read more

7. Delta, Edo, Ekiti and Ondo residents risk power outage amid BEDC leadership tussle

Delta, Edo, Ekiti and Ondo states residents risk being plunged into darkness amid the ownership tussle between Vigeo Power Limited, Fidelity Bank and African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) over Benin Distribution Company (BEDC). Read more

8. NDLEA seizes cocaine worth N194bn, arrests five during raid on Lagos warehouse

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) operatives raided a major warehouse in a secluded estate in Ikorodu area of Lagos State and seized a large consignment of cocaine worth $278,250.000 (N194,775,000.00). Read more

9. Police arrests 10 suspected bullion van robbers in Abia

Police operatives in Abia have arrested 10 members of a dare-devil armed robbery gang that allegedly robbed a bullion van and carted away about N390 million in July. Read more

10. Iwobi gives Lampard credit for current form at Everton

Frank Lampard, the manager of Everton, has received special praise from Alex Iwobi following the Nigerian’s outstanding performance in the team’s 1-0 victory over West Ham United at Goodison Park on Sunday. Read more

