Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday September 27th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. UNPREPARED? APC postpones inauguration of Presidential Campaign Council to Wednesday

The inauguration of the 422-member Presidential Campaign Council of the

All Progressives Congress (APC) earlier scheduled for Monday has been postponed to Wednesday. Read more

2. 2023: Atiku appoints Saraki, Secondus, 4 others as special advisers

The Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has appointed six persons as Special Advisers for his 2023 election campaign. Read more

3. Labour Party calls for APC’s resignation from govt, withdrawal of candidates from 2023 polls

The All Progressives Congress’ (APC’s)

Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima have been urged by the Labour Party (LP) to drop out of the race for the presidency in 2023, and for the ruling party to resign from government. Read more

4. ‘PDP can win 2023 election without Wike,’ Ex-Plateau SSG, Shedrack Best, declares

A former Secretary to the Plateau State Government, Prof. Shedrack Best, said on Monday the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, can win the 2023 president election without the support of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike. Read more

5. Osun guber election Tribunal adjourns sitting to Oct 4

The Osun State Election Petition Tribunal has adjourned sitting on the petition by Governor Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to October 4, 2022. Read more

6. FBN Holdings’ Nnamdi Okonkwo increases stake with N83.69m

First Bank of Nigeria (FBN) Holdings Group Managing Director, Nnamdi Okonkwo, has bought more shares in the financial institution, barely one month after he made his first purchase. Read more

7. Darkness as Nigeria’s electricity grid collapses again, 7th in 2022

Major Nigerian cities including Abia and Enugu, were thrown into darkness on Monday as the national grid collapsed again for the 7th time in 2022. Read more

8. Retired soldiers protest, call out Defence minister, Magashi, over unpaid allowances

Military veterans on Monday staged a protest at the Ministry of Defense in Abuja over the non-payment of their Security Debarment Allowance and other issues under the auspices of the Retired Members of the Nigerian Armed Forces and the Coalition of Concerned Military Veterans. Read more

9. Stranded commuters resort to canoes as flood submerges Kogi capital

Stranded commuters in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital on Monday morning resorted to using canoes to get to their destinations in the metropolis as floods submerged the city. Read more

10. Kaka tips Brazil, Argentina to win Qatar World Cup

Former Brazil midfielder, Kaka has said that the national team of Brazil or that of Argentina are capable of winning the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. Read more

