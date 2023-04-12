Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday 12th of April 2023
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. It was not compulsory to transmit 2023 election results electronically —INEC
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says its laws did not make it compulsory for it to transmit the 2023 presidential election results electronically.Read more
2. Reps to quiz Malami over alleged illegal sale of $2.4bn oil
The House of Representatives Adhoc Committee probing the loss of oil revenue has summoned the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, over his role in the sale of 48 million barrels of crude oil a few years ago.Read more
3. APC tells tribunal Labour Party violated electoral law by fielding Obi in 2023 presidential poll
The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has asked the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) to dismiss a petition filed by the Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, against the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the president-elect in the 25 February election, saying it is not only frivolous but lacks merit.Read more
4. Lai Mohammed asks Peter Obi to clear air on leaked ‘Yes Daddy’ audio
Minister of information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has called out the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, to clear the air on the leaked audio conversation he allegedly had with the General Overseer of the Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo.Read more
5. Group warns Ekpa against plunging Igbos into another civil war
The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has warned the leader of the breakaway Biafran group, IPOB Auto-Pilot, Simon Ekpa not to plunge Igbo land into another civil war following his declaration of a Biafran Republic government in exile.Read more
6. NGX: Investors lose N569.1bn after Easter break
The Nigerian stock market closed trading with N28.30 trillion on Tuesday.Read more
7. Peak Milk apologises amid boycott threat after ‘offensive’ Easter advert
The producer of Peak Milk, FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria Plc, has apologised to Christians after coming under fire for its advert celebrating Easter, a Christian festival.Read more
8. 12 dead, two injured in Ebonyi auto crash
At least 12 passengers were confirmed dead and two others injured in an auto accident along the Enugu-Abakaliki-Ogoja highway of Ebonyi State on Tuesday.Read more
9. Why Plateau Assembly will remain closed – Police
The Plateau State Commissioner of Police, Batholemew Onyeka, said on Tuesday the state House of Assembly would remain sealed till security threats within and around the assembly complex are effectively tackled.Read more
10. UCL Q’final: Man City thrash Bayern in first leg as Inter win at Benfica
Manchester City are one foot into the semifinal of the UEFA Champions League after they thrashed Bayern Munich 3-0 in the first leg of their Quarterfinal tie on Tuesday night.Read more
