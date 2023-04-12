Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday 12th of April 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. It was not compulsory to transmit 2023 election results electronically —INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says its laws did not make it compulsory for it to transmit the 2023 presidential election results electronically.Read more

2. Reps to quiz Malami over alleged illegal sale of $2.4bn oil

The House of Representatives Adhoc Committee probing the loss of oil revenue has summoned the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, over his role in the sale of 48 million barrels of crude oil a few years ago.Read more

3. APC tells tribunal Labour Party violated electoral law by fielding Obi in 2023 presidential poll

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has asked the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) to dismiss a petition filed by the Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, against the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the president-elect in the 25 February election, saying it is not only frivolous but lacks merit.Read more

4. Lai Mohammed asks Peter Obi to clear air on leaked ‘Yes Daddy’ audio

Minister of information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has called out the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, to clear the air on the leaked audio conversation he allegedly had with the General Overseer of the Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo.Read more

5. Group warns Ekpa against plunging Igbos into another civil war

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has warned the leader of the breakaway Biafran group, IPOB Auto-Pilot, Simon Ekpa not to plunge Igbo land into another civil war following his declaration of a Biafran Republic government in exile.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday 10th of April 2023

6. NGX: Investors lose N569.1bn after Easter break

The Nigerian stock market closed trading with N28.30 trillion on Tuesday.Read more

7. Peak Milk apologises amid boycott threat after ‘offensive’ Easter advert

The producer of Peak Milk, FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria Plc, has apologised to Christians after coming under fire for its advert celebrating Easter, a Christian festival.Read more

8. 12 dead, two injured in Ebonyi auto crash

At least 12 passengers were confirmed dead and two others injured in an auto accident along the Enugu-Abakaliki-Ogoja highway of Ebonyi State on Tuesday.Read more

9. Why Plateau Assembly will remain closed – Police

The Plateau State Commissioner of Police, Batholemew Onyeka, said on Tuesday the state House of Assembly would remain sealed till security threats within and around the assembly complex are effectively tackled.Read more

10. UCL Q’final: Man City thrash Bayern in first leg as Inter win at Benfica

Manchester City are one foot into the semifinal of the UEFA Champions League after they thrashed Bayern Munich 3-0 in the first leg of their Quarterfinal tie on Tuesday night.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now