Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday 15th March 2023
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. 2023 ELECTION: Myth of political structures has been destroyed —Falana
Legal luminary, Femi Falana, has described the February 25 election as a manifestation of the destruction of political structures bandied around by the established political parties in the country.Read more
2. ‘Treat governorship, state assembly elections as a contest, not war,’ INEC urges parties
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday urged political parties to consider this weekend’s governorship and house of assembly elections as an ordinary contest in a democratic setup.Read more
3. Oyo SDP governorship candidate steps down for Makinde
The Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate in Oyo State, Michael Lana, has stepped down for Governor Seyi Makinde ahead of this weekend’s governorship election in the state.Read more
4. El-Rufai says he never stole from state treasury, challenges predecessors to say same
Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, has maintained that he had never stolen public funds to enrich himself since his emergence as the Chief Executive Officer of the state.Read more
5. Amaechi denies promising to return abandoned property to Igbo in Rivers
A former minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, on Tuesday dismissed the claim that he promised to return all the abandoned property to Igbo living in the state.Read more
6. NGX: Sterling Bank, Zenith Bank among top equities as investors lose N35.6bn to sell-off
Investors in the Nigerian capital market lost N35.66 billion at the close of trading on Tuesday.Read more
7. CBN holds back approval for Ecobank’s subsidiary company
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has delayed approving the component audit of a material subsidiary company of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI).Read more
8. Court jailed ex-Imo commissioner three years for fraud
Justice K.A Lewanya of the Imo State High Court, Owerri, on Tuesday, sentenced the state’s former Commissioner for Transport, Laz Anyanwu, to three years imprisonment for fraud.Read more
9. Police arrests suspected bandit behind killing of 15 people in Katsina
Police operatives in Katsina have arrested a 28-year-old suspected bandit, Suleman Iliyasu, in the state.Read more
10. UCL: Haaland scores five to send Man City into Q’finals, Inter Milan through
Erling Haaland scored five goals to help Manchester City through to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League as they see of RB Leipzig in the round of 16.Read more
