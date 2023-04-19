Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday 19th of April 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Fintiri wins Adamawa governorship election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday declared the Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, as the winner of the state governorship election.Read more

2. APC ward expels ex-Gombe governor, Sen Goje

A former governor of Gombe State, Danjuma Goje has been expelled from the All Progressives Congress (APC) by the Kashere ward of the party for alleged anti-party activities.Read more

3. INEC writes IGP, SGF for arrest, prosecution of Adamawa REC

The Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) has called for the arrest and prosecution of Hudu Yunusa Ari, its Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC) for Adamawa State.Read more

4. Court stops PDP from sanctioning Rivers governor-elect, other Wike’s loyalists

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, restrained the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from sanctioning members perceived to be loyal to the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.Read more

5. Omokri to Tinubu: With Adamawa in the bag, PDP coming for you at presidential election tribunal

A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has reacted to the victory of the Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, in last Saturday’s supplementary election in the state.Read more

6. NGX: Investors trade N3.09bn Transcorp shares as market cap hits N27.85tr

The Nigerian capital market rebounded with 0.02 percent growth in its investments at the close of trading on Tuesday.Read more

7. Dangote Sugar pays N18.22bn dividends, to produce 170,000 tonnes next season

Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc (DSR) will pay N18.22 billion as dividends to shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2022, while also targeting the production of over 170,000 tonnes of sugar next season. The dividend payout will translate to N1.50 kobo per share held by shareholders.Read more

8. Nigeria evacuates another batch of 107 stranded nationals from Libya

The Federal Government has evacuated another batch of 107 Nigerians stranded in Libya.Read more

9. 37-year-old arraigned in court for stealing N21m belonging to a church

A 37-year-old man, Nwafor Onyebuchi has been arraigned before a Lagos State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Badagry for allegedly stealing N21 million belonging to Saint Patrick Catholic Church, Alaba in the Ojo area of Lagos.Read more

10. UCL: Osimhen scores but Napoli crash out, Madrid defeat Chelsea to reach semifinals

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen scored but could not entirely save Napoli as they crashed out of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night.Read more

