Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday 19th of April 2023
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. Fintiri wins Adamawa governorship election
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday declared the Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, as the winner of the state governorship election.Read more
2. APC ward expels ex-Gombe governor, Sen Goje
A former governor of Gombe State, Danjuma Goje has been expelled from the All Progressives Congress (APC) by the Kashere ward of the party for alleged anti-party activities.Read more
3. INEC writes IGP, SGF for arrest, prosecution of Adamawa REC
The Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) has called for the arrest and prosecution of Hudu Yunusa Ari, its Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC) for Adamawa State.Read more
4. Court stops PDP from sanctioning Rivers governor-elect, other Wike’s loyalists
Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, restrained the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from sanctioning members perceived to be loyal to the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.Read more
5. Omokri to Tinubu: With Adamawa in the bag, PDP coming for you at presidential election tribunal
A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has reacted to the victory of the Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, in last Saturday’s supplementary election in the state.Read more
READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, 18th of April, 2023
6. NGX: Investors trade N3.09bn Transcorp shares as market cap hits N27.85tr
The Nigerian capital market rebounded with 0.02 percent growth in its investments at the close of trading on Tuesday.Read more
7. Dangote Sugar pays N18.22bn dividends, to produce 170,000 tonnes next season
Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc (DSR) will pay N18.22 billion as dividends to shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2022, while also targeting the production of over 170,000 tonnes of sugar next season. The dividend payout will translate to N1.50 kobo per share held by shareholders.Read more
8. Nigeria evacuates another batch of 107 stranded nationals from Libya
The Federal Government has evacuated another batch of 107 Nigerians stranded in Libya.Read more
9. 37-year-old arraigned in court for stealing N21m belonging to a church
A 37-year-old man, Nwafor Onyebuchi has been arraigned before a Lagos State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Badagry for allegedly stealing N21 million belonging to Saint Patrick Catholic Church, Alaba in the Ojo area of Lagos.Read more
10. UCL: Osimhen scores but Napoli crash out, Madrid defeat Chelsea to reach semifinals
Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen scored but could not entirely save Napoli as they crashed out of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night.Read more
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...