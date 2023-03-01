Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday 1st March 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. BREAKING: INEC declares Tinubu winner of Nigeria’s presidential election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the early hours of Wednesday declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the winner of the country’s presidential election.Read more

2. APC approaches court to stop LP, PDP from halting results collation

The All Progressives Congress and its presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Tuesday, approached the Federal High Court, Kano, to restrain the Labour Party and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from stopping the ongoing collation of Saturday’s presidential election results.Read more

3 Kingigbe’s wife picks senate seat in FCT

Ireti, wife of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) vice-presidential candidate in the June 12, 1993 presidential election, Babagana Kingigbe, has won the senate seat for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) under the platform of the Labour Party.Read more

4. NNPP demands cancellation of presidential election

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) on Tuesday urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to cancel last Saturday’s presidential election and conduct a fresh exercise.Read more

5. INEC under fire for uploading picture of woman on portal as Ekiti polling unit result

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has come under a heavy barrage of attacks from Nigerians after one if its portals mistakenly uploaded the image of a woman in place of election results sheet.Read more

6. NGX: Market cap up by 0.86% as shareholders pocket N260.3bn in five hours

Investors in the Nigerian capital market pocketed N260.30 billion following the 0.86 percent rise in equity capitalization at the close of trading on Tuesday.Read more

7. Worsening exchange rate situation led to revaluation losses —Lafarge Africa CEO

The Chief Executive Officer of Lafarge Africa, Khaled El Dokani, said the company’s capital was affected by the worsening exchange rate in 2022, a corporate document obtained on Tuesday disclosed.Read more

8. Police arrests Reps Majority Leader, Doguwa, at Kano airport

Police on Tuesday arrested the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, over his alleged role in the attack on the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) campaign office in Kano State, The Daily Trust reports.Read more

9. Police arraigns journalist for alleged blackmail of Bauchi governor

Police on Tuesday arraigned a 32-year-old journalist, Haruna Salisu Mohammed, at the Chief Magistrate Court Three in Bauchi State for allegedly blackmailing Governor Bala Mohammed.Read more

10. Rohr becomes coach of Benin Republic

Gernot Rohr, a former head coach of the Super Eagles, has agreed to serve as coach of Benin Republic national team, the Squirrels.Read more

