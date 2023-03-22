Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, 22nd March, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Obi finally files petition at elections tribunal

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has officially filed a petition to the elections tribunal to protest the outcome of the February 25 poll in which the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), declared Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner.Read more

2. PDP rejects outcome of Kaduna guber election, blames APC, INEC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna has rejected the results of last Saturday’s governorship election in the state.Read more

3. APC wins 38 Lagos Assembly seats, LP clinches two

The All Progressives Congress (APC) won 38 out of the 40 seats in the Lagos State House of Assembly during last Saturday’s elections in the state.Read more

4. Atiku accuses Tinubu of ‘hypocrisy’ on election conduct, condemns voter intimidation in Lagos

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, on Tuesday, criticised the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, over his comment about the 2023 elections.Read more

5. ‘A frustrated politician’ –Wike blasts Amaechi over claims on INEC chairman

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday, dismissed a claim that the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, once worked under him in the ministry of education.Read more

6. Obi demands release of detained social media influencer, Chude

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has condemned the arrest of a social media influencer, Nnamdi Chude, for alleged cybercrime in Anambra State.Read more

7. Sterling Bank among top gainers as Nigeria capital market’s value rises by 0.03%

The Nigerian capital market ended trading with N29.9 trillion equity capitalization on Tuesday.Read more

8. Ecobank, PZ Cussons, two others hit with monetary fine

The Nigeria Exchange Limited (NGX), capital market authority, has fined Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, PZ Cussons, and two other companies for failing to meet listing rules of the country’s stock market.Read more

9. TERRORISM: Tukur Mamu, former terrorist negotiator, arraigned, pleads not guilty

Tukur Mamu, a former terrorist negotiator, has been arraigned before Justice Inyang Ekwo on 10 counts bordering on terrorism financing, including the recent Abuja-Kaduna train attack.Read more

10. Roy Hodgson reappointed as Crystal Palace boss

Roy Hodgson has returned to Crystal Palace as the new manager following the sack of Patrick Vieira.Read more

