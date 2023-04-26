Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, 26th of April, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Court of Appeal gets fresh suit seeking to stop Tinubu’s inauguration

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has received a new motion on notice that aims to prevent Bola Tinubu from taking office on May 29, 2023.Read more

2. WHO warns against malaria vaccine approved by NAFDAC, says it requires more trials

The R21/Matrix-M malaria vaccine, which has been given provisional approval by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), still needs to go through more testing.Read more

3. LP asks tribunal to disregard Apapa faction’s push for dismissal of petition against Tinubu

The Labour Party on Tuesday urged the election petition tribunals to disregard letters written by a faction led by Lamidi Apapa, demanding the dismissal of all petitions, including the one challenging the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinbu, in the February 25 election.Read more

4. ‘Binani is being victimized because she’s a woman,’ APC chieftain alleges

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Vrati Nzonzo, claimed on Tuesday the APC governorship candidate in Adamawa State, Aisha “Binani” Dahiru, was being victimised because of her gender.Read more

5. Omokri warns on spiral effect of Sudanese conflict, urges Nigeria’s intervention

A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has warned on the upsurge in terrorism in Nigeria due to the ongoing crisis in Sudan.Read more

6. Buhari to unveil Nigerian Army’s new regimental colours Thursday

President Muhammadu Buhari will unveil 81 national and regimental colours for the Nigerian Army on Thursday.Read more

7. Lagos PDP suspends chairman, deputy

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State has approved the suspension of its chairman, Pastor Philip Aivoji, for alleged violation of the party’s constitution.Read more

8. Court orders release of documents in Usman, Fani-Kayode’s trial for alleged money laundering

Justice Daniel Osaigor of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, ordered the release of documents in the trial of a former Minister of State for Finance, Nenandi Usman and others for alleged money laundering.Read more

9. GTB’s Agbaje becomes Nigeria’s highest-paid bank CEO in 2022

Segun Agbaje, the Chief Executive Officer of Guaranty Trust Holding Company, has emerged as the highest-paid bank CEO in the country for 2022.Read more

10. Dangote to buy french football club for 10 million euros

Nigerian billionaire, Aliko Dangote is reportedly in talks to acquire a 60% stake in French Ligue 2 team Valenciennes FC, for a reported fee of €10 million.Read more

