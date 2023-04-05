Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday 5th April, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Peter Obi hits back at Lai Mohammed for accusing him of inviting insurrection

Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate for the elections of 2023, has responded to the accusation of treason leveled against him by the Federal Government.Read more

2. Soyinka brands naira redesign ‘crime against humanity’, slams Emefiele

The literary luminary, Wole Soyinka, has added his voice to the discussions on the lingering effects of naira redesign policy by Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) accusing CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, of turning Nigeria into a state of despondency.Read more

3. ‘It’s treason’, Nigerian govt says Peter Obi, Baba-Ahmed’s utterances can trigger insurrection

The Federal Government has warned Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, against inciting violence over the outcome of the Presidential elections.Read more

4. Wike: Despite losing senatorial bid, Ortom is ‘the winner’ for backing power shift to south

Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers State, has lauded Samuel Ortom, the governor of Benue State, for supporting the shift of power to southern Nigeria at the expense of his bid for a seat in the Senate.Read more

5. Uzodinma’s govt denies involvement in raid of LP headquarters in Imo

The Imo State Government has said that the Labour Party (LP) in the state is suffering from “self-inflicted woes,” and the government has decided to wash its hands of them.Read more

6. Nigerian stock market cap loses N81.14bn; Fidelity Bank, Oando top trades

Nigerian bourse reported a N81.14 billion loss in the stock market capitalisation on Tuesday, closing at N29.43 trillion, below the N29.51 trillion recorded on Monday.Read more

7. Foreign investments drop to $5.3bn, 27 states abandoned

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Tuesday said foreign investment in Nigeria decreased to $5.3 billion in 2022 compared to the $6.7 billion recorded in the previous year.Read more

8. Hours after extending tenure, Buhari sacks NASENI vice-chairman

Mohammed Sani Haruna, executive vice-chairman of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), has been immediately fired by President Muhammadu Buhari.Read more

9. Kano police arrests 20-yr-old man for strangling pregnant girlfriend

The Kano State Police Command has arrested a young man alongside an accomplice for allegedly strangling his pregnant girlfriend and dumping her corpse by the roadside.Read more

10. Why FIFA withdrew U-17 World Cup hosting rights from Peru

Peru will no longer be the hosts of the 2023 FIFA U-17 men’s World Cup as the world football governing body has announced stripping the South Americans off the rights.Read more

